Live Game Thread & Updates for Kansas Football vs. Utah Utes
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The Kansas football team is traveling to Salt Lake City to play its first true road game of the season as conference play gets fully underway. Lance Leipold and the Jayhawks will square off against the No. 12-ranked Utah Utes, led by first-year coach Morgan Scalley.
The game was initially scheduled to start at 9:15 p.m. CT, but weather-related issues from Tropical Storm Rachel forced the Big 12 to move the kickoff up by two hours. For those who can't tune into the contest and need live score updates, we'll update this page periodically at Kansas on SI to keep everyone up to date with the action.
Kansas vs. Utah Live Score Updates
First Quarter
N/A
How to Watch Kansas vs. Utah
Time: 7 p.m. CT
Channel: ESPNEWS
Link: Watch ESPN
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A lifelong Kansas basketball and football fan, Josh recently graduated from The College of New Jersey, majoring in Communications and minoring in Journalism. Josh has over 1,500 published articles on KU athletics across Kansas on SI and FanSided's Through the Phog, with additional work at Indiana on SI, Notre Dame on SI, and Pro Football Network. Josh looks to provide a fan's perspective in his writing for the school he has loved since he was a kid. KC Sports Network is the premier destination for Kansas City sports fans with podcasts, YouTube and social media content. Stay connected with the latest news and analysis by following KCSN on all social media platforms.Follow Josh_Schulman04