Live Game Thread & Updates for Kansas Football vs. Utah Utes

The Kansas football team is traveling to Salt Lake City to play its first true road game of the season as conference play gets fully underway. Lance Leipold and the Jayhawks will square off against the No. 12-ranked Utah Utes, led by first-year coach Morgan Scalley.



The game was initially scheduled to start at 9:15 p.m. CT, but weather-related issues from Tropical Storm Rachel forced the Big 12 to move the kickoff up by two hours. For those who can't tune into the contest and need live score updates, we'll update this page periodically at Kansas on SI to keep everyone up to date with the action.

Kansas vs. Utah Live Score Updates

Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Chase Jenkins (10) passes to Kansas Jayhawks safety Khijohnn Cummings-Coleman (22) during the game inside David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium on October 3, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

First Quarter

N/A

How to Watch Kansas vs. Utah

Time: 7 p.m. CT

Channel: ESPNEWS

Link: Watch ESPN

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