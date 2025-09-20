Live Score Updates for Kansas Football vs. West Virginia
Here at Kansas On SI, we will be providing periodic updates of the Jayhawk game tonight against West Virginia. Check back in whenever you need to check the score or status of this Big 12 opener.
First Quarter
15:00 - Kansas wins the coin toss and elects to defer the ball. Jayhawks will open the second half with the ball as WVU fair catches the opening kickoff from Laith Marjan.
14:10 - Dean Miller comes up with his first sack of the season to force a WVU three-and-out. Tate Nagy capitalizes with a massive 30-yard punt return to midfield.
11:57 - Jim Zebrowski goes for it on fourth-and-short on the opening drive and it pays off. Jalon Daniels fakes the handoff and finds Levi Wentz in the middle of the field for a monster 41-yard touchdown, his first as a Jayhawk. Kansas leads 7-0.
10:06 - Another quick drive for the Mountaineers. Rich Rodriguez decides to punt it away again after a near-interception by Syeed Gibbs on third down.
Second Quarter
N/A
Third Quarter
N/A
Fourth Quarter
N/A
How to Watch Kansas vs. West Virginia
Channel: FS1
Link: Watch FS1 Live
Kansas vs. West Virginia Preview
There is plenty to look forward to in today's matchup. KU aims to kick off conference play with a win as it looks to bounce back from a rivalry loss to Missouri in the Border Showdown.
West Virginia saw its season revitalized last Saturday with a victory over Pittsburgh in the Backyard Brawl. That came just a week after a disappointing loss to Ohio that left doubts about Rich Rodriguez's squad.
Now, with running back Tye Edwards emerging as a bright spot, the Mountaineers enter league play with renewed confidence.
Tonight marks the first Big 12 home game at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium this season. The Jayhawks opened the year with home wins over Fresno State and Wagner, but it has been three weeks since the home crowd last saw them in action.
KU will return in front of a near-sold-out crowd as it begins a pivotal stretch of conference play. The Jayhawks open against West Virginia, Cincinnati, and UCF, three opponents they will likely be favored against.
That makes it imperative to start strong and stack early wins before tougher matchups with Texas Tech and Iowa State appear on the schedule. But first, Kansas must take care of business tonight.
Kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. CT with cloudy weather. It should be an exciting atmosphere tonight. Let's see if the Jayhawks can cover the 13.5-point spread and win outright.
