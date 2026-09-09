Mizzou Football Defender Gives Kansas Potential Bulletin Board Material
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When rivalry games loom on the schedule, tensions are always high between players and fanbases. That couldn't be more true with the upcoming matchup between Kansas and Missouri in the second edition of the renewed Border Showdown.
KU's coaching staff has spoken all week about how this rivalry means more than the average one in college athletics. There are historical ties to Bleeding Kansas when the hatred between these two states began.
As if Kansas needed any more motivation to take down Missouri, it may have gotten some from starting safety Santana Banner. During his press conference this week, Banner was rather dismissive of the Jayhawks, essentially shrugging them off as just another team standing in Missouri's way.
"I wouldn't say anything stands out in particular," Banner said. "I mean, they're a college football team. They're in the way of our goal, that we want to make it to the playoffs. That's all I see it as."
Banner's remarks aren't exactly fighting words, but he certainly didn't make it sound like Kansas has Missouri's full attention. There's a level of confidence in his comments that could easily rub the Jayhawks the wrong way.
MORE: Kansas Football Awaits Answer to Major Question Before Border Showdown
The Northern Illinois transfer is one of the more impactful defenders on this Missouri squad. He is a 6-foot-3, 215-pound, hard-hitting safety who finished his first year with the Tigers with 59 total tackles, three passes defended, and one interception.
Given that Banner has already been on the winning side of the Border War rivalry, he likely believes the same outcome will transpire this time around. It's up to Kansas' players to prove him wrong and show why they aren't just "another college football team." Don't be surprised if a KU player puts a little extra into a block on Banner this Friday night.
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A lifelong Kansas basketball and football fan, Josh recently graduated from The College of New Jersey, majoring in Communications and minoring in Journalism. Josh has over 1,500 published articles on KU athletics across Kansas on SI and FanSided's Through the Phog, with additional work at Indiana on SI, Notre Dame on SI, and Pro Football Network. Josh looks to provide a fan's perspective in his writing for the school he has loved since he was a kid. KC Sports Network is the premier destination for Kansas City sports fans with podcasts, YouTube and social media content. Stay connected with the latest news and analysis by following KCSN on all social media platforms.Follow Josh_Schulman04