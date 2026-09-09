Mizzou Football Defender Gives Kansas Potential Bulletin Board Material

When rivalry games loom on the schedule, tensions are always high between players and fanbases. That couldn't be more true with the upcoming matchup between Kansas and Missouri in the second edition of the renewed Border Showdown.

KU's coaching staff has spoken all week about how this rivalry means more than the average one in college athletics. There are historical ties to Bleeding Kansas when the hatred between these two states began.



As if Kansas needed any more motivation to take down Missouri, it may have gotten some from starting safety Santana Banner. During his press conference this week, Banner was rather dismissive of the Jayhawks, essentially shrugging them off as just another team standing in Missouri's way.

"I wouldn't say anything stands out in particular," Banner said. "I mean, they're a college football team. They're in the way of our goal, that we want to make it to the playoffs. That's all I see it as."

Santana Banner on what stands out about facing KU this week:



“I wouldn't say anything stands out in particular. I mean, they're a college football team. They're in the way of our goal that we want to make it to the playoffs. That's all I see it as.” pic.twitter.com/rlAblXdSoc — Mizzou on KCSN (@mizzou_kcsn) September 8, 2026

Banner's remarks aren't exactly fighting words, but he certainly didn't make it sound like Kansas has Missouri's full attention. There's a level of confidence in his comments that could easily rub the Jayhawks the wrong way.



MORE: Kansas Football Awaits Answer to Major Question Before Border Showdown

The Northern Illinois transfer is one of the more impactful defenders on this Missouri squad. He is a 6-foot-3, 215-pound, hard-hitting safety who finished his first year with the Tigers with 59 total tackles, three passes defended, and one interception.

Given that Banner has already been on the winning side of the Border War rivalry, he likely believes the same outcome will transpire this time around. It's up to Kansas' players to prove him wrong and show why they aren't just "another college football team." Don't be surprised if a KU player puts a little extra into a block on Banner this Friday night.

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