Staff Picks: Predicting Who Wins Kansas Football vs Arizona
Kansas (5-4) and Arizona (5-3) are set to face off this weekend in a matchup between two Big 12 schools looking to clinch bowl eligibility. Take a look at how some analysts here at Kansas On SI predict the game will go down in Arizona Stadium.
Josh Schulman: Kansas 20, Arizona 34
Defensive coordinator D.K. McDonald has struggled to scheme up ways to defend the pass this season, a recipe that doesn't bode well with a pocket passer like Noah Fifita. The secondary needs to play its best game of the year in order for KU to come out on top.
The offense and rushing attack looked much-improved last week, but I'm not letting one game against the Big 12's bottom-feeder cloud my judgment of what has been an otherwise lackluster season. Arizona's defense previously stifled a K-State offense that made KU look silly, which likely tells us how this game is going to go.
Dillon Davis: Kansas 30, Arizona 37
This will be a good offensive battle between two good quarterbacks with weapons around them but it won't be enough for KU. Despite Arizona QB Noah Fifita not being much of a threat as a runner, the Jayhawks' defense won't be able to contain their passing attack due to a severe lack of pass rushing threat.
Both teams are fighting for that coveted sixth win to reach bowl eligibility, but with Arizona being at home, I think they ultimately get the win.
Emmett Swendseid: Kansas 24, Arizona 35
Although the record doesn’t speak very highly of Arizona, there are some Wildcats that can play at a high level. Noah Fifita has been great at the quarterback position both on foot and through the air, and will continue the season he’s had with a win over Kansas Saturday.
Jalon Daniels and his crew will still find some ways to score and make it competitive, but it ultimately won’t be enough. We’ve seen firsthand what a scrambling QB with some offensive weapons can do to the Jayhawks.
Pete Fiutak: Kansas 26, Arizona 31
Kansas has to run for 200 yards to win. Arizona’s D was hammered by BYU and Houston, and stuffed everyone else’s ground game. Kansas won’t get to 200 yards, but it’ll crank up the passing game in a fun game.
Arizona has been outstanding at home - it took BYU to overtime in a loss - but KU’s two road losses were to Texas Tech and Missouri. The Jayhawks will keep it close for most of the game, but …
Jack Ankony: Kansas 28, Arizona 38
This will be a fun matchup with two talented quarterbacks in Jalon Daniels and Noah Fifita facing vulnerable defenses. Kansas can keep it close for a while, but Arizona has the edge at home, where it is 4-1 with only a double-overtime loss to No. 8 BYU.
The Jayhawk defense hasn’t proven it can play well for long stretches, so I can’t trust them late on the road.