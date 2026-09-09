This Kansas Football OL Might Work His Way Into the First Unit
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All of Kansas football's offensive line position battles were settled by the time fall camp concluded. However, one of the team's backups may be making a push to win a starting role in the middle of the season.
A player the coaching staff has spoken highly of throughout the offseason is DeAndre Harper, a second-year Jayhawk who transferred to KU last year after a brief stint at Division II program Northwest Missouri State. He's listed as the second-string left guard on the team's Week 2 depth chart, but he saw all of his snaps at right tackle last Friday in the season opener against Long Island.
Harper, who Lance Leipold himself said will be "hard to keep off the field," can play on the inside or outside and appears poised to carve out a role in 2026. Leipold and offensive line coach Daryl Agpalsa made it clear throughout the offseason that rather than utilizing traditional backups, the O-line prioritizes its sixth-best lineman as the next man up. That forces everyone to be versatile and comfortable moving around, and Harper feels like the best fit on the unit for that swingman-type role.
During his weekly press conference on Monday, Leipold sang his praises for Harper, remaining apprehensive about his play but encouraged by what he saw in his first taste of real Division I action.
"I thought he played fine. He's obviously got plenty to work on," Leipold said.
"As I told the staff, I said, 'For a guy that didn't play last year for us and was playing D-II ball two years ago, Long Island could have been the best competition he's played against,'" Leipold added. "But for him, to get out there and really play for the first time, I thought he did a very solid job. He's going to continue to get his opportunities."
The 6-foot-6, 320-pound monster from Omaha only appeared in one game during his first year with the Jayhawks. However, Leipold believes he's taken the biggest jump of any returning player on the roster.
"I think I've said it in here before, he's probably the most improved football player on our team," he continued. "And it's a really great thing to see, a guy who's worked to change his body, increase his strength, but more importantly, the time he's put in to learn the game."
Slowly but surely, Harper is giving Cal transfer Nick Morrow a run for his money at right tackle. At the very least, Morrow doesn't have the position locked down as most fans initially thought entering the campaign.
While Morrow received the start on the outside, Harper outsnapped him by the time the night was over. Morrow's 77.1 Pro Football Focus grade didn't necessarily wow Jayhawk fans in his debut with the team, compared to Harper, who finished as the Big 12's highest-graded right tackle of the entire week.
Morrow was a two-year starter at Cal and is undoubtedly the more experienced option. Still, Harper's emergence as a legitimate option for right tackle reps is creating healthy competition along the offensive line. Knowing Andy Kotelnicki's creative schemes, he'll find ways to get Harper on the field, even if it's as the sixth lineman.
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A lifelong Kansas basketball and football fan, Josh recently graduated from The College of New Jersey, majoring in Communications and minoring in Journalism. Josh has over 1,500 published articles on KU athletics across Kansas on SI and FanSided's Through the Phog, with additional work at Indiana on SI, Notre Dame on SI, and Pro Football Network. Josh looks to provide a fan's perspective in his writing for the school he has loved since he was a kid. KC Sports Network is the premier destination for Kansas City sports fans with podcasts, YouTube and social media content. Stay connected with the latest news and analysis by following KCSN on all social media platforms.Follow Josh_Schulman04