Three Newcomers To Watch in Kansas Football’s Opener vs. Fresno State
There will be plenty of new faces for Kansas Jayhawks fans to become familiar with when the Jayhawks take the field on Aug. 23 to open the season against Fresno State.
Lance Leipold’s team graduated a large number of seniors a year ago, which forced the coaching staff to make a splash in the transfer portal this offseason.
Several new starters are expected on both sides of the ball in Week 0, but based on what players and coaches have been saying during fall camp, these three newcomers in particular could stand out as the most intriguing to watch.
Justice Finkley
Perhaps no player has received more praise this offseason than Texas transfer Justice Finkley, who is expected to start at defensive end.
He has been lauded for his relentless motor and pass-rushing skills, and coaches say he wasted no time adjusting once he learned his role in Lawrence.
Teammates have even compared his strength to Aaron Donald and his speed to Kayvon Thibodeaux, which is surely an exaggeration but shows the level of respect he has earned.
Finkley is projected to be one of the defense’s key leaders and could even emerge as a team captain. His contributions in the opener will be especially vital if Dean Miller continues to be sidelined by an injury.
Emmanuel Henderson Jr.
After losing its top three wide receivers to graduation, KU needed to reload at the position to give Jalon Daniels more options to throw to.
The most notable newcomer is Alabama transfer Emmanuel Henderson Jr., who has quickly earned immense praise since arriving in Lawrence.
Strength and conditioning coach Matt Gildersleeve called him the fastest player KU has had since Jason Bean, and even Daniels admitted he could not believe his speed.
Whether that fairytale quickness translates to the field will be seen next Saturday, but Henderson headlines a group of five wideout transfers (Cam Pickett, Levi Wentz, Bryson Canty, and Jaidyn Doss) battling for snaps.
DJ Graham II
One of the biggest question marks for the Jayhawks this season is their defensive back room after losing Cobee Bryant and Mello Dotson to graduation.
Thankfully, DJ Graham II is expected to help fill that void, as he brings much-needed talent to the KU secondary.
The former Oklahoma and Utah State cornerback has four career interceptions and five years of collegiate experience, making him a key veteran presence to lead the group and mentor rising sophomore Jalen Todd.
Graham is also remembered for one of the greatest interceptions in college football history. Fans will find out in Week 0 if he is ready to follow Bryant’s path as the next big-play cornerback in Lawrence.