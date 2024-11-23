KANSAS

WATCH: Shedeur Sanders Appears to Shove Referee in Frustration Against Kansas

Against the Jayhawks, the Buffaloes' quarterback allowed his emotions to take over.

Mathey Gibson

Nov 23, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) passes the ball during the 2nd quarter between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Colorado Buffaloes at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images
Tensions ran high in the third quarter of Colorado’s matchup against Kansas, as Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders let his frustrations boil over on Saturday.

Following a hit during a chaotic sequence, Sanders appeared to shove a line judge in the back while caught in the middle of a scrum.

Despite the apparent shove, no penalty was called on the play, and Sanders avoided ejection—a fortunate outcome for Colorado, which is battling to stay in the game.

The lack of disciplinary action drew mixed reactions, with some fans and analysts arguing Sanders was fortunate to stay in the game.

Such an infraction, if flagged, could have shifted the momentum even further in Kansas' favor.

Despite the controversy, Sanders returned to the huddle to lead the Buffaloes' offense, trying to spark a comeback against a Kansas team firing on all cylinders.

The Jayhawks have dominated much of the game, with running back Devin Neal stealing the spotlight with three touchdowns and over 200 all-purpose yards by the third quarter.

