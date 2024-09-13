Week 2 Big 12 FPI Rankings: Kansas Jayhawks Position and Analysis
Kansas suffered a tough loss at Illinois last week to fall out of the Top 25. The Jayhawks also slipped in ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI) rankings, but not as much as you might think.
In a Big 12 Conference that'll be tight and competitive all year long, KU remains in striking distance entering the third weekend of the regular season.
16. Houston Cougars (0-2)
15. Texas Tech Red Raiders (1-1)
14. Cincinnati Bearcats (1-1)
13. Baylor Bears (1-1)
12. BYU Cougars (2-0)
11. Colorado Buffaloes (1-1)
10. Iowa State Cyclones (2-0)
9. West Virginia Mountaineers (1-1)
8. Arizona Wildcats (2-0)
7. Arizona State Sun Devils (3-0)
6. TCU Horned Frogs (2-0)
5. Kansas Jayhawks (1-1)
Last week was tough, losing to an average Illinois team. But all things considered, it could have been a lot worse. It was a non-conference game and the Jayhawks outgained the Illini. KU is 29th overall in FPI, so the opportunity is there to climb right back into the Top 25. The FPI projects the Jayhawks to finish 7-5 with an 8.8% chance to win the Big 12.
Through two games, Brian Borland's defense is ahead of Jeff Grimes' offense. The KU offense has an efficiency score of 52.1 to rank 13th in the Big 12 and 67th nationally. Meanwhile, the D is 3rd in the conference and 22nd in the country with a solid efficiency rating of 83.2.
4. Oklahoma State Cowboys (2-0)
3. Utah Utes (2-0)
2. Kansas State Wildcats (2-0)
1. UCF Knights (2-0)
