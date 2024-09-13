KANSAS

Week 2 Big 12 FPI Rankings: Kansas Jayhawks Position and Analysis

ESPN released its updated Football Power Index rankings for the Big 12. See where Kansas is heading into the Week 3 visit from UNLV.

Rich Cirminiello

Aug 29, 2024; Kansas City, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks head coach Lance Leipold reacts during the first half against the Lindenwood Lions at Children's Mercy Park. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
Aug 29, 2024; Kansas City, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks head coach Lance Leipold reacts during the first half against the Lindenwood Lions at Children's Mercy Park. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
In this story:

Kansas suffered a tough loss at Illinois last week to fall out of the Top 25. The Jayhawks also slipped in ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI) rankings, but not as much as you might think.

In a Big 12 Conference that'll be tight and competitive all year long, KU remains in striking distance entering the third weekend of the regular season.

16. Houston Cougars (0-2)

15. Texas Tech Red Raiders (1-1)

14. Cincinnati Bearcats (1-1)

13. Baylor Bears (1-1)

12. BYU Cougars (2-0)

11. Colorado Buffaloes (1-1)

10. Iowa State Cyclones (2-0)

9. West Virginia Mountaineers (1-1)

8. Arizona Wildcats (2-0)

7. Arizona State Sun Devils (3-0)

6. TCU Horned Frogs (2-0)

5. Kansas Jayhawks (1-1)

Last week was tough, losing to an average Illinois team. But all things considered, it could have been a lot worse. It was a non-conference game and the Jayhawks outgained the Illini. KU is 29th overall in FPI, so the opportunity is there to climb right back into the Top 25. The FPI projects the Jayhawks to finish 7-5 with an 8.8% chance to win the Big 12.

Through two games, Brian Borland's defense is ahead of Jeff Grimes' offense. The KU offense has an efficiency score of 52.1 to rank 13th in the Big 12 and 67th nationally. Meanwhile, the D is 3rd in the conference and 22nd in the country with a solid efficiency rating of 83.2.

4. Oklahoma State Cowboys (2-0)

3. Utah Utes (2-0)

2. Kansas State Wildcats (2-0)

1. UCF Knights (2-0)

Criminally Underrated Kansas Jayhawk Leads Nation in Two Key Categories

Kansas vs. UNLV: Top 5 Rebels to Watch

Published
Rich Cirminiello

RICH CIRMINIELLO

I've been the VP of College Awards for the Maxwell Football Club since 2008. I oversee and manage all aspects of the Maxwell Award (CFB Player of the Year), Bednarik Award (Defensive POY) and Munger Award (CFB Coach of the Year), including creating watch lists, steering the selection committee and choosing players of the week. I appear weekly on SportsGrid TV to discuss college football, both as a guest and a co-host of various live shows. I oversee and manage two additional college awards, outside the purview of the Maxwell Football Club - former Seattle Seahawk RB Shaun Alexander's Freshman of the Year Award & the Buddy Teevens Award, which was created by Peyton Manning, Archie Manning and Omaha Productions in honor of the late Dartmouth coach. I'm contracted out each May by Phil Steele to help edit the magazine and write select articles leading up to the publication of his annual College Football Preview in June.

Home/Football