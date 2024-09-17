Week 4 Big 12 Power Rankings: Kansas Falls, K-State Climbs in Opposite Direction
Who's rising and who's falling in the chaotic landscape of the Big 12?
As we head into Week 4 of the college football season, the Big 12 is in disarray. In this first year of conference realignment, unpredictability has been the theme.
In one of the bigger shocks, the Kansas Jayhawks, once a preseason Top 25 team, are 1-2 after unexpected losses to Illinois and UNLV, the same team they defeated last year in the 2023 Guaranteed Rate Bowl.
Here's how things stand as we head into a crucial week of games within the conference.
1. Utah (3-0, 0-0 Big 12)
Last week: Utah 38, Utah State 21
This week: at Oklahoma State | 2 p.m. | FOX
2. Oklahoma State (3-0, 0-0 Big 12)
Last week: Oklahoma State 45, Tulsa 10
This week: vs. Utah | 2 p.m. | FOX
3. Kansas State (3-0, 0-0 Big 12)
Last week: Kansas State 31, Arizona 7
This week: at BYU | 8:30 p.m. | ESPN
4. Iowa State (2-0, 0-0 Big 12)
Last week: Bye
This week: vs. Arkansas State | Noon | Big 12 Now on ESPN+
5. UCF (3-0, 1-0 Big 12)
Last week: UCF 35, TCU 34
This week: Bye
6. Arizona State (3-0, 0-0 Big 12)
Last week: Arizona State 31, Texas State 28
This week: at Texas Tech | 1:30 p.m. | FS1
7. BYU (3-0, 0-0 Big 12)
Last week: BYU 34, Wyoming 14
This week: vs. Kansas State | 8:30 p.m. | ESPN
8. Colorado (2-1, 0-0 Big 12)
Last week: Colorado 28, Colorado State 9
This week: vs. Baylor | 6 p.m. | FOX
9. TCU (2-1, 0-1 Big 12)
Last week: UCF 35, TCU 34
This week: at SMU | 3 p.m. | The CW
10. Texas Tech (2-1, 0-0 Big 12)
Last week: Texas Tech 66, North Texas 21
This week: vs. Arizona State | 1:30 p.m. | FS1
11. Baylor (2-1, 0-0 Big 12)
Last week: Baylor 31, Air Force 3
This week: at Colorado | 6 p.m. | FOX
12. Arizona (2-1, 0-0 Big 12)
Last week: Kansas State 31, Arizona 7
This week: Bye
13. Kansas (1-2, 0-0 Big 12)
Last week: UNLV 23, Kansas 20
This week: at West Virginia | 10 a.m. | ESPN2
14. Cincinnati (2-1, 0-0 Big 12)
Last week: Cincinnati 27, Miami (OH) 16
This week: vs. Houston | 10 a.m. | FS1
15. Houston (1-2, 0-0 Big 12)
Last week: Houston 33, Rice 7
This week: at Cincinnati | 10 a.m. | FS1
16. West Virginia (1-2, 0-0 Big 12)
Last week: Pitt 38, West Virginia 34
This week: at Oklahoma State | 2 p.m. | FOX
