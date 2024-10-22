Week 8 PFF QB Rankings: Where Kansas Jayhawks' Jalon Daniels Stands
Kansas redshirt junior Jalon Daniels just delivered his best game in over a year. And just like that, there's a hint of hope that the Jayhawks can gradually rebound from an awful 1-5 start.
Daniels played to his full potential on Saturday, leading the Jayhawks to a 42-14 victory over Houston in the team's first game off a bye week.
After struggling, badly at times, running Jeff Grimes' offense, Daniels finally looked like the dual-threat who was on the outskirts of Heisman contention when this season began.
Daniels completed 16-of-21 passes for 247 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions. He also rushed for 58 yards and another score as part of his best statistical day of the season so far.
Additionally, Daniels was the highest-graded Power Four QB in Week 8 according to PFF, which evaluates players far beyond the box score.
Daniels was one of four Big 12 quarterbacks who made the PFF top 10 in Week 8, joining Kansas State's Avery Johnson, BYU's Jake Retzlaff, and Baylor's Sawyer Robertson. As a bonus, all four quarterbacks led their teams to wins.
Daniels and Johnson will go head-to-head in Manhattan this Saturday evening in the 122nd edition of the Sunflower Showdown.
