What Kansas' Lance Leipold Said About Texas Tech Before Matchup
Fresh off a nail-biting victory against UCF in Orlando, Kansas head coach Lance Leipold met with the media on Monday to discuss his team's upcoming matchup against Texas Tech.
The Jayhawks will stay on the road to face the undefeated Texas Tech Red Raiders, the No. 9-ranked team in the country and undoubtedly one of the favorites to win the Big 12. It is the toughest matchup yet this season for KU, even more so than its difficult rivalry game against Missouri.
Leipold acknowledged just how strong an opponent TTU is in his presser. He spoke highly of Joey McGuire's group, praising their impressive statistical dominance on both sides of the ball.
"I think they’re top three in every statistic imaginable in our conference and in the top 10 nationally in many areas," Leipold stated. "That just says Coach McGuire has a really good football team. It’ll be a heck of a challenge on homecoming night, but our guys have embraced that challenge, and it’s a great opportunity for us to go down there and play well."
"(It’s) an extremely explosive football team, an excellent team with lots of talent and depth," Leipold said. "I don’t know if I’ve ever seen an FBS football game that went to eight-minute quarters like they did against Arkansas–Pine Bluff. That just shows what they have. Most of their games have been decided early, and again, they have a lot of weapons."
"I think they’re in top in, like, tackles for losses, sacks and everything. So, again, explosive, good front, very athletic," Leipold said. "It’s as good as a front as we’ve seen. You know, I know we played a good Missouri team, but this is an excellent defense all across the board and it’ll be a big challenge."
Kansas offensive coordinator Jim Zebrowski also discussed the challenges that come with game planning against a top-five defense in the nation, one that has yet to allow more than 14 points in any contest this season.
"It's going to be a challenge. They are really good," Zebrowski said. "We've obviously played some really good teams to this point, but they probably have the best D-line we've seen since Missouri. They are really fast off the edge, and you have to do your best to control those guys and not let them wreck the whole game."
All quotes from JayhawkSlant and Texas Tech On SI.