Where Does Kansas’ Star QB Jalon Daniels Land in ESPN’s National Rankings?
The college football season is only a month old, but one thing is already clear: Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels belongs in the national conversation.
ESPN’s Bill Connelly ranked every Power 4 quarterback through September, and Daniels came in at No. 10, putting him ahead of high-profile names like Arch Manning, Cade Klubnik and Drew Allar.
For Kansas, it’s further proof that their leader under center has become one of the most reliable playmakers in the country. The Jayhawks sit at 3-2, topping 30 points in both of their losses, and Daniels’ numbers tell the story.
He’s already piled up 1,262 passing yards, 250 rushing yards, and 17 total touchdowns in just five games so far. And last weekend against Cincinnati, Daniels had one of, if not the best, performance of his career, throwing for a career high 445 yards and four scores, basically single-handedly keeping Kansas in the fight until the final whistle.
Even in defeat, Daniels is giving Kansas a chance, and that’s why national analysts are taking notice.
The national quarterback landscape has been far stranger than anyone expected.
Preseason Heisman favorite Arch Manning currently ranks 71st in QBR, while Clemson’s Cade Klubnik, billed as a preseason All-American, is sitting all the way down at 94th.
Meanwhile, surprise names like Notre Dame’s C.J. Carr and Ole Miss transfer Trinidad Chambliss have surged into the top five.
In that chaos, Daniels’ steadiness has stood out. His dual-threat ability continues to frustrate defenses, and he’s racked up seven touchdowns in Kansas’ two losses alone.
Sure the Jayhawks still haven’t solved their close-game woes, but the offense is no longer the problem. Daniels’ efficiency (completing over 64% of his passes with only two interceptions) gives Kansas a fighting chance in every Big 12 battle ahead.
If Kansas wants to make noise in the conference race, it will be on the back of its star quarterback. Daniels has shown he can trade punches with anyone, whether it’s West Virginia, Missouri, or Cincinnati. And now, with national recognition to his name, the spotlight is only growing brighter.
And as Daniels continues piling up numbers and proving himself against Power 4 competition, the conversation may soon shift beyond Lawrence. NFL scouts are taking notice of his arm talent, mobility, and control in big moments, traits that could make him a high draft pick next spring.
In a season full of underperforming stars and unexpected breakout names, Daniels is showing why he’s not just the face of Kansas football, but one of the best quarterbacks in America, with a future at the next level.