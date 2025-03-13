Kansas Baseball Dominates Minnesota with Jaw-Dropping Stats
Sometimes you're watching a sporting event on TV and the scroll of out of town scores goes by on the bottom of the screen and one especially grabs your attention.
If you were watching an event that featured the Kansas baseball team's trip to Minnesota on Wednesday then that final score certainly caught your eye.
29-1.
No, that's not a mistake or error. That's the score the Kansas baseball team beat Minnesota by on Wednesday afternoon at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. At one point the Jayhawks even had five consecutive batters launch home runs.
Perhaps the biggest surprise of the game is that Kansas was held scoreless in the first inning and actually trailed after Minnesota plated a run in the bottom of the first.
You know what they say though: you've always got to be prepared for the 29-0 runs.
The Jayhawks soared to score 29 runs in a game that ended by run rule with them leading 29-1 after seven innings.
The 29 runs set a program record for the most scored against a Division I opponent and the most ever scored by Kansas in a road baseball game.
The most noteworthy accomplishment of the game was Kansas tying an NCAA record for consecutive home runs.
Chase Diggins, Max Soliz Jr., Brady Counsell, Brady Ballinger, and Jackson Hauge went back-to-back-to-back-to-back-to-back in the third inning, stretching the Kansas lead from 6-1 to 13-1 in a matter of pitches. Hauge and Diggins both weren't done as they'd add second home runs by game's end as well.
Kansas baseball returns home for to open the Big 12 portion of the schedule this weekend. It will host Baylor for three games starting at 6 p.m. on Friday as the Jayhawks look to stay hot as it moved to 15-2 following Wednesday's victory.