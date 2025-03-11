Kansas Basketball Earns Key Boost in Latest Joe Lunardi Bracketology Update
Kansas basketball hasn't looked world beating lately but it has certainly looked better since the disastrous, 91-57 loss at BYU back on February 19. Its record is just 3-2 since that loss but with close defeats coming against Houston and Texas Tech, both of which are in the top 10, the look has been improved.
Is it improved enough to move the seed Kansas will get in the NCAA Tournament come Selection Sunday though?
According to the most recent update by Joe Lunardi of ESPN to his Bracketology projection, it has.
Joe Lunardi's Latest Bracketology and Where Kansas Checks In
Lunardi released his latest Bracketology after Monday night's games wrapped up and it brought good news for Bill Self and the Kansas Jayhawks. Kansas, who Lunardi has had pointing up for much of the past week, checked in as the six-seed in the Midwest Region.
That's up from the No. 7 seed Kansas has been for more than a week, and then the No. 8 seed Lunardi had before that.
The latest projection calls for Kansas to play the winner of Indiana vs. Oklahoma in a First Four contest to determine the 11-seed in the Midwest. No. 3 St. John's would likely then be awaiting the winner in the Second Round, per Lunardi's projection.
Kansas Must Take Care of Business in Big 12 Tournament
The news is great for Kansas in that things are trending in the right direction to end up on the six-line as opposed to the seven. We've already discussed the difference in the seeds historically and how valuable it is to the Jayhawks' chances of making deep run to get into the six-seed, but the most important thing is that Kansas doesn't flop in the Big 12 Tournament.
There is next to no wiggle room right now for Kansas. An early loss - certainly to the Utah/UCF winner would bump it back down to the seven. Heck, potentially losing to Arizona in the Big 12 Tournament quarterfinals and it could very well be the same fate.
Like I said over the weekend, if Kansas can get to the semi-finals of the Big 12 Tournament I'll feel very good its chances to get a six, but if it falls short of that in any capacity then it'll require help from multiple others.