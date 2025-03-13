KANSAS

Social Media Erupts Over Big 12 Tournament Basketball Court Design

Basketball fans are not thrilled with the look of the court at the Big 12 tournament

Nick Shepkowski

Mar 11, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Big 12 logo center court prior to the game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at T-Mobile Center.
Mar 11, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Big 12 logo center court prior to the game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at T-Mobile Center. / William Purnell-Imagn Images
The Big 12 Conference decided to do something different with its basketball court for the conference tournaments this year and if its attention it was seeking, then by gosh it accomplished that.

The gray and white court with "XII" stamped into it repeatedly is on full display this week in Kansas City, just as it was for the women's conference tournament last week, and basketball fans are far from excited.

Fans have taken to social media to share their thoughts on the court and you'll be hard-pressed to find anyone who likes it. Some of the best posts about the court can be found below.

Big 12 Court = Static Television

Big 12 Court: Worse Than NBA In-Season Tournament Courts

Big 12 Court: Future Compensation?

Whatever Happened to Hardwood Looking Courts?

Hard to Watch

Remember Magic Eye Books?

With a Maximum Sentence, Might We Add

Change Court Setting?

Big 12 Conference Severely Outdone

Big 12 Court Seems Better in Person

U-G-L-Y

This Guy Can't Be Serious

Different Doesn't Mean Better

I'm So Dizzy...

