Social Media Erupts Over Big 12 Tournament Basketball Court Design
Basketball fans are not thrilled with the look of the court at the Big 12 tournament
The Big 12 Conference decided to do something different with its basketball court for the conference tournaments this year and if its attention it was seeking, then by gosh it accomplished that.
The gray and white court with "XII" stamped into it repeatedly is on full display this week in Kansas City, just as it was for the women's conference tournament last week, and basketball fans are far from excited.
Fans have taken to social media to share their thoughts on the court and you'll be hard-pressed to find anyone who likes it. Some of the best posts about the court can be found below.
Big 12 Court = Static Television
Big 12 Court: Worse Than NBA In-Season Tournament Courts
Big 12 Court: Future Compensation?
Whatever Happened to Hardwood Looking Courts?
Hard to Watch
Remember Magic Eye Books?
With a Maximum Sentence, Might We Add
Change Court Setting?
Big 12 Conference Severely Outdone
Big 12 Court Seems Better in Person
U-G-L-Y
This Guy Can't Be Serious
Different Doesn't Mean Better
I'm So Dizzy...
More From Kansas Jayhawks On SI
Kansas Basketball Climbs in Latest Joe Lunardi Bracketology Rankings
Big 12 Conference Basketball Tournament 2025: Game-by-Game Predictions
Published