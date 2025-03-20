Dick Vitale Predicts Kansas’ NCAA Tournament Chances and Final Four Picks
When you think of college basketball you immediately think of Dick Vitale. Love his style or not, few have ever helped sell the game of college basketball like the legendary broadcaster and former head coach has.
Vitale has had his share of health battles in recent years but recently the 85-year old announced that he was cancer free after four bouts with the disease in the last three years.
Vitale has kept his eye on college basketball the entire time and returned to calling a few games earlier this year. And as you would expect, when the brackets were announced, Vitale filled his out and picked every game.
Dick Vitale's Kansas vs. Arkansas Prediction
Vitale went round-by-round, giving a one sentence summary at least of each game. For Kansas's first round matchup, he joined many in being excited about the marquee coaching matchup between Bill Self and John Calipari.
A legendary coaching battle, but Rock Chalk moves on.
Does Vitale think Bill Self's Jayhawks could then pull an upset in the second round against Rick Pitino and St. John's?
Kansas makes a late push, but St. John's hits a monster 3 with less than a minute to go.
Dick Vitale's Final Four Predictions
Vitale certainly has his favorites and has never shied away from that. This year he sees Jon Scheyer leading Duke to the national championship over Florida with Houston and Michigan State also making it to the Final Four.
Kansas gets its NCAA Tournament run underway at 6:10 p.m. CT on Thursday when it takes on Arkansas on CBS.