Dick Vitale Predicts Kansas’ NCAA Tournament Chances and Final Four Picks

Dick Vitale is certainly not alone in thinking the coaches in the West Region are awesome, baby

Nick Shepkowski

Mar 1, 2025; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; ESPN analyst Dick Vitale before the game between the Tennessee Volunteers and the Alabama Crimson Tide at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center.
Mar 1, 2025; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; ESPN analyst Dick Vitale before the game between the Tennessee Volunteers and the Alabama Crimson Tide at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center. / Randy Sartin-Imagn Images
When you think of college basketball you immediately think of Dick Vitale. Love his style or not, few have ever helped sell the game of college basketball like the legendary broadcaster and former head coach has.

Vitale has had his share of health battles in recent years but recently the 85-year old announced that he was cancer free after four bouts with the disease in the last three years.

Vitale has kept his eye on college basketball the entire time and returned to calling a few games earlier this year. And as you would expect, when the brackets were announced, Vitale filled his out and picked every game.

Dick Vitale's Kansas vs. Arkansas Prediction

Dick Vitale poses with members of the Alabama student section earlier this yea
Feb 22, 2025; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Dick Vitale poses wtih members of Crimson Chaos, the Alabama student section, before the game at Coleman Coliseum for the college basketball game between Alabama and Kentucky. / Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Vitale went round-by-round, giving a one sentence summary at least of each game. For Kansas's first round matchup, he joined many in being excited about the marquee coaching matchup between Bill Self and John Calipari.

A legendary coaching battle, but Rock Chalk moves on.

Does Vitale think Bill Self's Jayhawks could then pull an upset in the second round against Rick Pitino and St. John's?

Kansas makes a late push, but St. John's hits a monster 3 with less than a minute to go.

Dick Vitale's Final Four Predictions

Jon Scheyer gets the ACC Tournament trophy after Duke beat Louisville to capture it in Marc
Mar 15, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; ACC commissioner Jim Phillips hands the championship trophy to Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer after the 2025 ACC Conference Championship game against the Louisville Cardinals at Spectrum Center. / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Vitale certainly has his favorites and has never shied away from that. This year he sees Jon Scheyer leading Duke to the national championship over Florida with Houston and Michigan State also making it to the Final Four.

Kansas gets its NCAA Tournament run underway at 6:10 p.m. CT on Thursday when it takes on Arkansas on CBS.

Published
Nick Shepkowski
NICK SHEPKOWSKI

Managing Editor for Notre Dame On SI. Started covering Chicago sports teams for WSCR the Score, and over the years worked with CBS Radio, Audacy, NBC Sports, and FOX Sports as a contributor before running the Notre Dame wire site for USA TODAY.

