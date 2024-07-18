Jason Bean Selected First Overall in 2024 UFL College Draft; Morning Call, July 18
The Memphis Showboats selected Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Jason Bean with the first overall pick of the UFL Draft on Thursday. Bean previously signed with the Indianapolis Colts as an undrafted free agent in April.
Bean transferred to Kansas after three years playing for North Texas. He spent another three years with the Jayhawks and completed a combined 313-of-517 pass attempts (60.5 percent) for 4,662 yards 38 touchdowns and 17 interceptions while in Lawrence, Kan. Bean also got it done on the ground while at Kansas, as he carried 177 times for 902 yards and nine more scores.
Bean remains signed with the Colts, but the UFL season doesn't begin well over a month after the NFL concludes. UFL teams will hold exclusive rights to the players they select in the draft until the player reports to the team or the team gives up that player’s rights.
Did you Notice?
- Philadelphia Phillies All-Star Bryce Harper spoke commended his manager, Rob Thomson, who played for the Kansas baseball program as a catcher from 1983-85. Thomson posted the best hitting season in program history in 1984 with a .443 batting average.
- Kansas men's basketball's Dillon Wilhite and softball's Lizzy Ludwig for the to Boston for the Team IMPACT Fellow Summit. Team IMPACT matches children facing serious illness and disability with college sports teams, creating a long-term, life-changing experience for everyone involved.
- In 26 minutes, Toronto Raptors guard Ochai Agbaji scored nine points on 4-of-9 shooting from the field, while also tallying four rebounds, four assists and three steals in an 86-76 loss to the Utah Jazz in the Summer League.
- In 18 minutes, Charlotte Hornets guard Marcus Garrett scored 10 points on 5-of-10 shooting from the field, while also tallying five rebounds, two assists and one steal in an 89-85 loss to the Boston Celtics in the Summer League.
