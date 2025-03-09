KANSAS

Kansas Basketball Secures Big Senior Day Victory Over Arizona: Social Media Buzz

For the 42nd time in a row, Kansas basketball walked out a victor on senior day

Nick Shepkowski

Mar 8, 2025; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Zeke Mayo (5) reacts after a play against the Arizona Wildcats during the first half at Allen Fieldhouse.
Mar 8, 2025; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Zeke Mayo (5) reacts after a play against the Arizona Wildcats during the first half at Allen Fieldhouse. / William Purnell-Imagn Images
Kansas basketball closed it's disappointing regular season with one of its bigger wins, beating No. 24 Arizona 83-76 in Lawrence.

Hunter Dickinson was huge for Kansas in his final game at Allen Fieldhouse, putting up 33 points and pulling down 10 rebounds. Zeke Mayo added 20 more points while dishing out six assists in a game Kansas controlled for the majority but had to survive late.

The win concludes the 2024-25 regular season that Kansas entered ranked among the nation's elite teams but struggled largely. The 20-11 Jayhawks now head to the Big 12 Tournament on the heels of Saturday's big win.

Social media was a celebratory place for the Jayhawks and their fans Saturday. See some of the best posts highlighting the victory below.

Incredible Streak Continues on Senior Day for Kansas Basketball

Highlights from Kansas' Senior Day Victory

Monster Alley-Oop Late vs. Kansas

Career High for Hunter Dickinson

Bill Self's Hunter Dickinson Gameplan

I Love You, Man

One Last Time from Allen Fieldhouse for 2024-25

Putting the Senior in Senior Day

Projected Big 12 Tournament Bracket Following Kansas Victory

Great Ball Movement by Kansas

Arizona's Unimpressive Day

Big 12 Expansion Still Feels Odd

Kansas Uniform Complaints

Nick Shepkowski
