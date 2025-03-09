Kansas Basketball Secures Big Senior Day Victory Over Arizona: Social Media Buzz
For the 42nd time in a row, Kansas basketball walked out a victor on senior day
In this story:
Kansas basketball closed it's disappointing regular season with one of its bigger wins, beating No. 24 Arizona 83-76 in Lawrence.
Hunter Dickinson was huge for Kansas in his final game at Allen Fieldhouse, putting up 33 points and pulling down 10 rebounds. Zeke Mayo added 20 more points while dishing out six assists in a game Kansas controlled for the majority but had to survive late.
The win concludes the 2024-25 regular season that Kansas entered ranked among the nation's elite teams but struggled largely. The 20-11 Jayhawks now head to the Big 12 Tournament on the heels of Saturday's big win.
Social media was a celebratory place for the Jayhawks and their fans Saturday. See some of the best posts highlighting the victory below.
Incredible Streak Continues on Senior Day for Kansas Basketball
Highlights from Kansas' Senior Day Victory
Monster Alley-Oop Late vs. Kansas
Career High for Hunter Dickinson
Bill Self's Hunter Dickinson Gameplan
I Love You, Man
One Last Time from Allen Fieldhouse for 2024-25
Putting the Senior in Senior Day
Projected Big 12 Tournament Bracket Following Kansas Victory
Great Ball Movement by Kansas
Arizona's Unimpressive Day
Big 12 Expansion Still Feels Odd
Kansas Uniform Complaints
More From Kansas Jayhawks On SI
Kansas Basketball's Mega-Recruit Darryn Peterson Recognized with Major Award
Big 12 Basketball Power Rankings Entering Final Weekend of Regular Season
Published