Adrian Holley Talks Highly Of Kansas Following Offer
The Kansas Jayhawks recently have offered a talented athlete and have made a great early impression on him as well.
That athlete is Adrian Holley.
Holley is a three-star (247Sports) edge from Michigan City High School in Michigan City, Indiana.
He recently caught up with Blue Wings Rising to detail his offer.
“It means a lot man,” Holley stated to Blue Wings Rising. “It’s an absolute blessing to have an offer from them not just from the football standpoint but the academic, spiritual, and brotherly aspect. Moreover, they are building something special In Lawrence Kansas man. But to sum it all together it means the world. And is an absolute blessing.”
He went into deep detail about his conversations with this staff.
“Firstly the man who started this entire recruiting process with Kansas is coach Jim Panagos. He has been nothing but amazing not only from a coach talking to a recruiting standpoint but from a knowledgeable man speaking knowledge to a young man. And in the short time I’ve talked to him, he’s been a great man overall with great character. Then I’ve talked to Coach Onatolu. He has given me so much insight and has given me a vision as to what I should do and has just been helping me along this whole journey with them, man. Coach Svarczkopf is an Indiana man like myself and has shown me some great guys that have come through the program. He is entirely relatable and having a conversation with him is like I’ve been friends with him for decades I love the entire dynamic with the guys man.” Holley adds, “Special group of men who collectively know what to do and how to develop young men into great football players AND great formidable men of the future.”
His thought process of Kansas has changed over time.
“At first a couple of months ago I would probably say I knew Kansas mainly for basketball and academics but now they’ve shown me Great Football, Family/Brotherhood, Strong Faith, and togetherness as one unit.”
He confirms his official visit date.
“I believe June 14th-17th for an OV. Kansas is for sure top two to three at this moment in time.”