Kansas Football Targeting Highly Touted 3-Star Running Back Recruit
The Kansas Jayhawks hosted 2026 running back recruit Nelsyn Wheeler on an official visit this weekend, and he might be the next prospect to commit to KU.
A 3-star recruit, Wheeler transferred from Grand Island High School to Millard South in Omaha, Nebraska, for his senior year.
As a junior, Wheeler rushed for over 1,000 yards, averaging over seven yards per carry and scoring seven touchdowns.
Despite previously pledging to Northern Illinois, Wheeler backed out of his commitment to the Huskies once he began drawing interest from top programs. He now holds over 20 Division I offers.
According to 247 Sports rankings, Wheeler is the No. 85 running back and No. 13 player out of Nebraska from his graduating year.
Per his Hudl page, Wheeler is a 5-foot-9, 184-pound tailback boasting a 4.47-second 40-yard dash and 315-pound bench press. There is a lot to like about his in-game film, and his lightning-quick speed is particularly impressive.
The trip to KU was the first of four stops he plans to take in as many weeks. He is set to visit Illinois, Michigan State, and Cincinnati in June.
Wheeler was not the only KU recruiting target on campus. Tight end Braden Bach also made his way to Lawrence over the weekend.
A week after surprisingly landing 4-star running back Kory Amachree, Lance Leipold is making it clear that he wants to bolster the Jayhawks' backfield.
While Wheeler isn't expected to make a decision soon, things continue to trend in the right direction for Kansas football on the recruiting trail.