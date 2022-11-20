Injuries Continue to Plague Wildcats, Starter Scratched Near Game Time Against Georgia

If you've followed along with Kentucky football this season, you're well aware that the Wildcats have unfortunately dealt with injuries all year long.

From the preseason onwards, the Wildcats haven't had a "full-strength" starting lineup. On Saturday in the 16-6 loss to No. 1 Georgia, a total of four starters were unavailable:

LB DeAndre Square

LB Jacquez Jones

SS Tyrell Ajian

LT Kenneth Horsey

Horsey, the senior team captain, was even announced as a starter on the jumbotron, but was a late scratch, per head coach Mark Stoops:

"(Horsey) had a situation before the game. I'll address it Monday. Please don't speculate on anything. All the preliminary tests we got back seem to be very positive. I'll address it when I get more information. I'm glad the preliminary information seems to be okay," he said. "We didn't know that Kenneth wouldn't play until -- I didn't know until 20, 30 minutes before the game."

Starting in his spot was sophomore Deondre Buford, someone who had only played on the right side of the offensive line this season. Buford and the O-line excelled against the stout UGA defense, allowing just one sack.

"The way (Buford) prepped and the way he stepped in and filled in and did a good job, that's something for all youngsters to build on, all guys that are in a backup role. All of a sudden you're thrown in and starting against the No. 1 team in the country and it seemed that he played pretty solid," Stoops said.

While he wasn't officially ruled out, starting wide receiver Tayvion Robinson was hardly on the field down the stretch for the Wildcats. Stoops said post-game that the Virginia Tech transfer was "banged up" and "not 100 percent." There was no further update provided on the WR's status.

Robinson's importance goes without saying, as the senior has hauled in 35 catches for 470 yards and three touchdowns this year.

One final regular season matchup awaits the banged-up Wildcats, as the rival Louisville Cardinals will enter Kroger Field for the Governor's Cup on Saturday, Nov. 26.

Wildcats Today will have injury updates on Monday upon the release of the latest depth chart, as well as Stoops' game-week press conference.

