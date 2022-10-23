Three Overreactions from Kentucky's Blue-White Game

Kentucky men's basketball held its annual Blue-White scrimmage on Saturday night at the Appalachian Wireless Arena in Pikeville, Ky, raising money for flood relief in the eastern part of the state.

Fans were treated to a close matchup between the Cats while donating to an important cause. The total amount raised from the event was $162,450.

Saturday was the also the first time that Big Blue Nation got to see its Wildcats fully in action since the Bahamas trip in early August.

With that being said, it's the preseason! So let's overreact to what we saw on the court on Saturday night, as the regular season is set to tip-off in just over two weeks.:

INJURIES: PROBLEM?

Kentucky was without point guard Sahvir Wheeler, as well as forwards Oscar Tshiebwe and Lance Ware. The lineups for each squad looked like this as a result:

BLUE

Adou Thiero

Antonio Reeves

Walker Horn

Brennan Canada

Ugonna Onyenso

WHITE

CJ Fredrick

Cason Wallace

Chris Livingston

Jacob Toppin

Daimion Collins

Lopsided, indeed. Nevertheless, the blue side held its own, nearly swiping a win over the white team, losing 70-67. The event showcased the frequent minor injuries the Wildcats have already been dealing with in the lead-up to the regular season. Jacob Toppin didn't travel to Birmingham for SEC Media Days after getting hurt in practice on Tuesday, but the veteran did hit the court in Pikeville on Saturday night.

As always, it's the preseason and there's no need to panic, but players being hurt at any point in time is never good. For Big Blue Nation's sake, let's hope this trend doesn't continue into November.

ADOU THIERO AND UGONNA ONYENSO: CONTRIBUTORS?

While Antonio Reeves led all scorers with 27 points, the freshman Thiero was right behind with 21 of his own.

It's easy to get all worked up over a stat-line from an inter-squad scrimmage, but man was Theiro impressive. You can already see the growth from his time in the Bahamas to now. It was potentially unclear when he first joined the roster if he would actually see the floor at all in his freshman season, and while there is plenty of depth on the guards front, there just might be some room if he can add 12 rebounds and six assists to a 20-point night on an occasion.

Fans got to see a full 40-minute night of Onyenso on the court, and he answered with 14 points on 6-9 shooting, five rebounds and four blocks.

Like Thiero, it feels clear that he is going to continue to come along at a fast pace, and while he won't be a crucial part to the team's success, his added presence to the frontcourt will go a long way. You can't ever have too much depth down in the paint.

CASON WALLACE: PG1?

Not seeing Wheeler on the court on Saturday inflates this narrative, I know.

Wallace is clearly a special talent, and has the makings of being one of those one-and-done guys that leaves his mark on the program. Without Wheeler across from him in Pikeville, he really shined with 15 points, including three 3-pointers, eight assists and two steals.

Wheeler's veteran status and court-generalship should keep him in that top spot. Say Reeves and CJ Fredrick are unable to play and the Wildcats need a guard who can knock down some shots, however, then it might be Wallace who Calipari turns to late in games.

The two point guards have contrasting styles, both of which can seriously help a team in a big way. Presuming Wheeler won't miss too much time ahead of the season, it may be nice to see the pair manning the backcourt together in the two upcoming exhibitions.

OVERREACT!

Again, it's okay to overreact. Saturday night was a tremendous occasion, supporting an immensely meaningful cause to the people of the great state of Kentucky.

On the court and in terms of basketball, those 40 minutes maybe answered some questions you may have had about the outlook of the team entering the 2022-23 season, but otherwise meant nothing...and that's okay! The preseason is meant for getting ready for the real thing, which starts in 15 days inside Rupp Arena on Nov. 7 against Howard.

Until then, plan your dream lineups that Calipari won't run. Get ready for the tweaks that he'll make to the group and everything that will come along in-between, most of which will probably frustrate you for some reason.

But most of all, enjoy the ride!

