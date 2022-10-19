Calipari: Kentucky and Indiana Have "Agreed in Principle" to Renewing Rivalry

The famed rivalry between Kentucky and Indiana is close to officially being back.

Kentucky head coach John Calipari said at SEC Media Day on Wednesday that the two schools have "agreed in principle" to play one-another:

“It’ll start in 2025-26. But it’s at the administrative level now, so all of the details will be worked out," Calipari told reporters.

On Oct. 12, CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein reported that the Wildcats and Hoosiers were in "advanced discussions" to play one-another in a multi-year series, both on campus and at neutral sites.

The storied schools have not played each other since IU got the best of the Cats in the second round of the 2016 NCAA Tournament. The last time they played in the regular season was Dec. 10, 2011. Kentucky leads the all-time series 32-25.

