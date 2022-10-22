Three Things to Look For at Kentucky's Blue-White Scrimmage

Big Blue Nation will get a real look at the 2022-23 Kentucky basketball team for the first time since the roster played four exhibition games in the Bahamas in early August, as the Blue-White game is set to tip tonight at 6 p.m. EST in Pikeville, Ky.

The Appalachian Wireless Arena will host the scrimmage as the Wildcats near their season-opener against Howard on Nov. 7 in Lexington.

Here are three things to look for when the Cats take on one-another on Saturday night:

UGONNA ONYENSO

Onyenso is the lone player fans really haven't gotten to see in action yet, as he did not join the team for the Bahamas trip. Word out of Kentucky practice is the 6-foot-11, 225-pounder has progressed well already and has even given Oscar Tshiebwe some fits when the two square off down in the post.

Having a season of playing under and next to Tshiebwe is going to do great things for the freshman. It already feels like BBN isn't going to worry about who's going to replace Tshiebwe when he leaves, as Onyenso might be fit enough to take over the role.

Seeing him on the court for an extended period of time will be nice to see, as we'll all get a look at how he gels with the roster around him, and possibly get an idea of how much playing time he'll receive when the regular season begins, even though he won't be competing against Tshiebwe in Pikeville.

MATCHUPS

Two matchups stand-out when thinking about players on the roster taking on one-another.

Cason Wallace and Sahvir Wheeler play different styles of basketball, and will likely compliment each other nicely when on the court together or subbing in and out for each other.

I want to see how Wheeler defends the 5-star freshman, and vice versa, presuming they matchup. BBN has proven to be in-and-out on its support for Wheeler and his play-style, depending on how well its working. When he gets a full head of steam and attacks the basket, the Georgia transfer is hard to stop. There were also some jump-shooting lulls last season that questioned his ability to score from range. His 3-point shot fell more towards the end of the season, but it's clear that that isn't the highlight of his game.

Wallace, on the other hand, relies on that 3-and-D style to make an impact. From the little that's been seen, it's obvious that he can create his own shot from just about anywhere, but can also get in the lane if he needs to. Of course, Wallace is a combo guard while Wheeler is a traditional point guard, but the two practicing with and against each other is only going to do wonders for the growth of each of their games over the course of the season.

Sticking with the guards, Antonio Reeves and CJ Fredrick will both thrive from the outside, but how will their games vary from each other, and who will be the more reliable player outside of shooting the basketball?

Everyone is looking forward to Fredrick finally getting back out on the court for some meaningful basketball. Thinking back to last season, if he was around to compliment Kellan Grady from deep, Kentucky would've been much more dangerous. Now, he has that chance to be the perennial 3-point shooter the Cats need.

It was Reeves who won the 3-point shootout at Big Blue Madness last Friday, however. The Illinois State transfer brings that veteran status as well, and can score at any point in the game, as seen by how good he was for the Redbirds late in possessions with the shot clock winding down. You can't ever have too much shooting these days, so it's not like Kentucky will have to make a choice between Reeves or Fredrick. However, when it's late in the game, who will emerge as the more dependable scoring option?

HEALTH

At SEC Media Days on Wednesday, John Calipari noted that the Cats were already dealing with some minor knocks and bruises. Tshiebwe underwent a very minor procedure on his knee, and while he isn't swelling or dealing with any long-term issues, it's expected that he won't play in the scrimmage.

Additionally, Calipari said that Jacob Toppin got hurt at practice on Tuesday, though it was "nothing crazy." Lance Ware has also been dealing with a pulled muscle. It's unclear if either of the forwards will play in the Blue-White game.

If they don't, we'll be taking a look at the tertiary players getting some shine in Pikeville. Calipari could try out Chris Livingston in more of a traditional "forward' role if Tshiebwe and Ware aren't out there, as Onyenso and Daimion Collins will hold down the fort in the frontcourt otherwise.

The regular season begins in just over two weeks, and none of the injuries appear to be anything more than minor, so it's likely nothing to worry about. But of course, things can add up over the course of a season, and having to deal with some tweaks before the campaign begins isn't what you're looking for.

The Blue-White game may not showcase the Wildcats at full strength, but it may answer some questions on how certain areas of the roster could shake out over time. The scrimmage will air at 6 p.m. EST on ESPN+ and SEC Network+.

