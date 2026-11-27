Mark Pope and the Kentucky Wildcats haven't had the best start to the 2026-27 season. The Wildcats have played two marquee games against Kansas and Indiana. They lost both of these games by double digits and almost lost to Northern Arizona in Rupp Arena. Now another very good mid-major team lies ahead as the Wichita State Shockers will be coming to Rupp Arena.

The other concern in this game is that the Wildcats will more than likely be without Malachi Moreno, who got a concussion in the loss to Indiana last Friday. The Shockers have a very good 7'2 big man named William Berg who is going to create some real problems for Coach Pope without his sophomore center Moreno.

Nov 20, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope instructs his team against the Indiana Hoosiers during the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Joe Lunardi just put out a tweet with his updated Bracketology rankings, and the Wildcats were not in the Big Dance. Kentucky was listed as one of the first four teams out of the NCAA Tournament. I know Bracketology doesn't matter all that much this early into the season, but it does show that this team is not safely in the tournament right now. Kentucky has to start winning games, and with this team's early-season struggles, it won't be easy.

One thing that is even scarier about this game today is that it will more than likely end up being a Quad 2 game for the Wildcats. This means that if Kentucky does lose this evening in Rupp Arena to the Shokers, it will have a very big negative effect on the Wildcats if they are on the bubble when Selection Sunday rolls around.

Oct 14, 2026; Birmingham, AL, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope speaks during the SEC Basketball Tipoff at Grand Bohemian Hotel Mountain Brook. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coach Pope has talked a lot about how his team is one that will get better as the season goes on, but BBN hasn't enjoyed hearing these excuses. The reality is this fan base needs to see this team start winning some basketball games, and tonight is a good way to get that started.

Another tough test lies ahead for Pope and the Wildcats next week, as on Wednesday, December 2nd, the Wildcats will go on the road to take on the #2 team in college basketball, Virginia. This will be an attempt for the Wildcats to represent the SEC with a win in the SEC/ACC Challenge. Kentucky has to turn this season around, and they need to do it quickly, or they could end up missing the NCAA Tournament in year three of the Pope era.



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