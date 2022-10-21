Calipari Continues to Hint at DJ Wagner Commitment

DJ Wagner's commitment to Kentucky appears to be a case of when, not if.

The No. 2 player in the Class of 2023 is considered a lock to come to Lexington next season, joining a star-studded recruiting class that would become the No. 1 in the nation with his name added to the list.

Kentucky head coach John Calipari hinted at Wagner's potential commitment on Thursday at the Greater Louisville UK Alumni Club Hosts Basketball Tipoff Luncheon.

“I may get another kid where I coached his dad,” Calipari said. “Now all of a sudden you’re like, ‘I’m coaching kids (of my old players).'”

Upon realizing his words were likely going to stir the pot in the media, he playfully backtracked:

“Oh, media is here? Great,” he said. “That’s just great. Because I’ve said some things I wish I grabbed back a couple of times this last year."

On Friday, Calipari gave a nod to Drake, posing with a NOCTA basketball, the rapper's Nike sub-label, which signed Wagner to an NIL deal in July.

The expected addition of Wagner will finalize possibly the best recruiting class of the Calipari era. Last Friday at Big Blue Madness, 5-star center Aaron Bradshaw announced his commitment to the Wildcats, joining a top-notch '23 Class, which includes No. 3 Justin Edwards (SF), No. 13 Rob Dillingham (PG) and No. 44 Reed Sheppard (CG).

It seems to only be a matter of time before Wagner announces, as the signing period is on the horizon.

