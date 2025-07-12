ESPN Gives Biggest Obstacle For K-State's Avery Johnson This Season
Last season Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson had plenty of ups and downs in his first as the starter. At times, he looked brilliant. Then there were the other games he looked like a newbie.
If Johnson is going to take the Wildcats to a new level, he needs perform more consistently. This is his most glaring weakness according to ESPN's Bill Connelly.
"His best performances were awesome enough that, in the Wildcats' nine wins, they averaged 37.6 points per game," Connelly wrote. "He gave us quite a few glimpses of the potential he was supposed to have when he came to Manhattan as the No. 3 dual-threat QB in the class of 2023 (and one of K-State's most celebrated signings in quite a while)."
The downside was when Johnson struggled. He made bad throws, especially when the Wildcats trailed. He also had issues with accuracy.
"He also had some absolute duds," Connelly said. "He threw two picks in three of the Wildcats' four losses. He went 12-for-28 against Iowa State. For as good as the good performances were, K-State averaged just 15.8 points in its four losses, three of which came in November as the Wildcats tumbled out of the Big 12 title race."
Things could be easier for Johnson now that he has a full season under his belt.
More Kansas State News
K-State's Avery Johnson Talks Big Game In EA Sports Promotional Video
Does Kansas State have inside track to CFP?
Can K-State's Dylan Edwards Follow NFL Foot Steps of DJ Giddens, Deuce Vaughn?