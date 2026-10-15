How to Watch K-State Football Play KU in the Sunflower Showdown in Week 7

K-State is dealing with its first real adversity under Collin Klein, as the Wildcats enter the Sunflower Showdown against KU having lost their last two games.

The Wildcats looked like a legitimate contender to start the year, but that hasn't been the case in Big 12 play. After losing to Cincinnati in Week 4, the Wildcats had hoped the bye would help them going into the game against Houston.

However, the Cougars came to Manhattan and dominated from the opening kickoff, knocking off the Wildcats 35-16.

For Collin Klein, this is a big challenge. It has been a tough three weeks for the Wildcats, and how he keeps the team together is going to be something to keep an eye on.

KU enters this game at 2-3, but the Jayhawks have pieces that could present challenges for the Wildcats. The final score against Utah last week was 41-24, but the Jayhawks had a chance to cut it to three in the fourth quarter. They were stopped at the goal line, and then gave up a 90-yard touchdown right after.

The Wildcats have won the last 17 Sunflower Showdowns, with the last win for KU being in 2008.

How to Watch: K-State Football vs. KU

Who: K-State (3-2) vs. KU (2-3)

When: Saturday, Oct. 17, 11 a.m.

Where: Bill Snyder Family Stadium, Manhattan, KS

TV: FS1

Series: The Jayhawks actually lead the all-time series, 64-54-5. KU experienced early success in the rivalry, winning 10 games in a row from 1956 to 1965. Since 1992, the Jayhawks have won only five games. There have been some competitive games recently, as the 2023 and 2024 games were won by the Wildcats by four and two points, respectively.

K-State enters the game not playing its best football, but one standard in Manhattan, no matter what, is that you beat the Jayhawks.

KU has played good defense to start the year and has guys who could present the Wildcats with challenges. Defensive end Leroy Haris III is a very talented player, and he leads the Jayhawks with three sacks. The K-State offensive line has struggled in Big 12 play, and Lance Leipold and his staff have definitely taken notice of that.

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