NFL Analyst Adding Pressure To K-State's Matchup Against Tetairoa McMillan
The hype surrounding Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan is enough to worry Kansas State Wildcats fans ahead of Friday's matchup.
McMillan exploded for more than 300 yards and four touchdowns in Arizona's Week 1 matchup, raising his NFL Draft stock even further.
Here's what the experts are saying about the junior wide receiver just two weeks into the season:
NFL analyst Mel Kiper: "When Noah Fifita stepped in, [it was] get the ball to T-Mac. I would put him [Travis Hunter] ahead of T-Mac, but he would be right in there. He's a top 10-15 pick."
NBC's Nick Goss: "McMillan is the No. 1 wideout in the 2025 draft class. He has speed, size (6-foot-5, 212 pounds) and an amazing ability to get open. "These matchups are worth watching because of McMillan. He is box office."
PFN's Ian Cummings: "The race for WR1 in the 2025 NFL Draft cycle is close, but with his dominant skill set, Arizona’s Tetairoa McMillan has what it takes to take home the crown. McMillan has the size-athleticism combination to separate himself from Hunter and Burden, and if he can stay consistent, he can ride that combination to a WR1 title."
The Arizona-Kansas State games kicks off at 8:00 PM EST on Friday.
