NFL Fans Shocked At Will Howard, Shedeur Sanders Still Falling In NFL Draft
National champion Will Howard is still waiting to hear his name called in Green Bay.
While he was projected to be a Day 3 selection, some are still shocked that he is falling this far in the Draft.
Especially behind some of the quarterbacks selected ahead of him, like Dillon Gabriel and Jalen Milroe.
Howard had a legendary postseason in his title run with Ohio State. The former Kansas State Wildcat threw for 1,150 yards, eight touchdowns, and two interceptions.
"I can’t believe Quinn Ewers and Will Howard haven’t been drafted," CBS Sports' Danny Kanell tweeted. "Both players had incredible college careers. Great stats. Led their teams to winning seasons. They must be 1st rounders according to this app…..so WHY IS THE NFL BLACKBALLING them???"
Howard got looped in with Shedeur Sanders and Quinn Ewers as quarterbacks that should be frustrated with not getting picked thus far.
The Draft concludes Saturday night, with teams loading up in Rounds 4-7. Howard will likely go to a team like the Pittsburgh Steelers, which still likely needs a signal-caller even though they haven't selected one yet.
