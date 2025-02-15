Louisville Walks Off Texas in Extra Inning Season-Opener
ARLINGTON, Texas - College baseball made its triumphant return Friday, and the Louisville baseball program got their 2025 season started on the right foot.
Taking part in the Shriners Children's College Classic to kick off the season, the Cardinals were able to pull off an Opening Day upset against Texas, coming from behind to take down the Longhorns 4-3 in ten innings at Globe Life Field.
Facing a 2-0 deficit heading into the bottom of the ninth, Garret Pike (1-2, 2 RBI) hit a game-tying, two-run single to force extras. Then after Texas briefly jumped back in front in the top of the tenth, Zion Rose (2-5, RBI) tied the game with an RBI single, then Lucas Moore (2-5, RBI) walked off UT with an RBI single of his own.
Louisville moves to 14-5 in season-opening games under head coach Dan McDonnell, and avoid dropping back-to-back season openers for the first time since the 2012-13 seasons. They also snap a six-game losing streak against ranked teams with the win over No. 7 Texas.
Right-hander Patrick Forbes (5.0 IP, 11 K, 1 BB, 5 H, 2 ER) was tasked with getting the Opening Day start for Louisville, and he delivered a fantastic performance. While he did allow a Will Gasparino two-run homer in the second, he countered that by setting a new career-high in strikeouts, fanning all but 10 of his batters faced.
The only issue is that the Cardinals struggled to get much going against Texas starter Jared Spencer. During the first five innings that the Longhorns' ace was in, only Michael Lippe (1-2) - who collected UofL's first base hit of the season - and Alex Alicea (1-3, HBP) were able to get on base.
Rose and Matt Klein (2-4, BB) were able to get in scoring position with two outs in the sixth to chase out Spencer, but Louisville couldn't cash in after Texas inserted reliever Ruger Riojas.
Right-handers Justin West (1.1 IP, 3 K, 2 H) and Jack Brown (2.1 IP, BB) held their end of the bargain for Louisville, keeping Texas off the board in the final four innings of regulation after Forbes exited. However, the Cardinals' hitters continued to struggle.
In the seventh and eighth innings against Riojas, Moore was the only Card to get on base - but there was drama in the ninth inning. Klein struck a leadoff single, then Jake Munroe (1-4, 2B) hit a one-out double to put both runners in scoring position and chase out Riojas.
Right-hander Will Mercer then came in for the Longhorns to try and get the final two outs, but the pinch-hitting Pike sent the game to extras. Right-hander Tucker Biven (1.0 IP, 2 K, 2 H, 1 ER) took over to start the tenth for Louisville, and Texas immediately jumped on him, with Adrian Rodriguez launching a one-out solo homer.
But the Cardinals didn't quit, and continued to pick on Mercer. After Kamau Neighbors (1-3, 2B, BB) hit a leadoff double in the bottom of the 10th, Rose drove him in to tie the game again. After Klein walked to put Rose on second, Texas inserted right-hander Andre Duplantier II, then he allowed a passed ball, a Munroe HBP and Moore's walk-off.
By game's end, UofL pitchers had more strikeouts (16) than runners allowed (11). The comeback came in spite of the fact that UofL batters had more strikeouts (13) than hits (11), and drew only two walks. Eddie King Jr. (0-5, 5 K) finished with a platinum sombrero, while Tague Davis (0-4, 4 K) captured a golden sombrero.
Next up for Louisville, they'll continue their season-opening run in the Shriners Children's College Classic, and take on another ranked squad in No. 17 Oklahoma State. First pitch is slated for Saturday, Feb. 15 at 4:00 p.m. EST, and will be televised on FloCollege and broadcast on 93.9 The Ville.
(Photo of Patrick Forbes via University of Louisville Athletics)
