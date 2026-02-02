Donovan Mitchell Named to 2026 NBA All-Star Game

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Former Louisville men's basketball standout and current NBA star Donovan Mitchell has been named to the 2026 NBA All-Star Game as a reserve for the Eastern Conference, the league announced Sunday night.

This is Mitchell's seventh time being named an NBA All-Star, all coming in consecutive seasons, and it is the most All-Star Game selections by a former Cardinal. He's the only former Louisville player to ever be named a starter in the All-Star Game, coming in 2023 and 2025.

Currently in his fourth season with the Cleveland Cavaliers and ninth season in the NBA overall, the 6-foot-2, 215-pound shooting guard is having his best season as a pure scorer. He's averaging a career-best 29.1 points, on top of 5.8 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 1.5 steals across 46 starts for Cleveland.

He's also shooting a career-best 48.4 percent from the field, as well as a 38.4 percent mark on three-point attempts. His effective field goal percent of 57.4 is also the best in his career.

The Greenwich, Conn. native has experienced nothing but personal success from day one in the NBA, and has vaulted into certified superstardom. In 585 career games, Mitchell is averaging 25.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game.

Mitchell was drafted with the No. 13 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Denver Nuggets, only to be traded to the Utah Jazz on draft night. As a sophomore at Louisville, Mitchell averaged 15.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists en route to being named a 2016-17 First Team All-ACC selection.

(Photo of Donovan Mitchell: Mark J. Rebilas - Imagn Images)

