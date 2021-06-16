Sports Illustrated home
'23 PG Isaiah Collier Receives Louisville Offer

One of the top point guards in the class has been extended an offer by the Cardinals.
(Photo of Isaiah Collier via HoopSeen)

MARIETTA, Ga. - On Tuesday, college coaches could finally reach out to Class of 2023 recruits, following a period in which prospects could only reach out to them. Seizing the opportunity, Louisville head coach Chris Mack finally was able to extend a scholarship offer to one of the top prospects in the country.

It was announced Tuesday that Isaiah Collier, who plays for Wheeler (Ga.) and is one of the top point guards in the country, had been offered by the Cardinals.

The 6-foot-4, 190-pound point guard is a consensus top 35 player in the nation, and ranks as high as the No. 4 point guard and No. 11 prospect in the nation by Rivals. He has also been offered by Auburn, Florida, Ole Miss, Texas Tech, Miami and NC State.

There's a reason that Collier is so highly regarded in the national landscape. He averaged 14 points, eight assists, six rebounds and three steals per game, and helped lead Wheeler to their second consecutive state championship. He was named a Class 6A honorable mention by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

He was one of ten '23 prospects to receive a scholarship offer on Tuesday. He joins:

