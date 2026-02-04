ACC Releases Final Injury Report for Louisville vs. Notre Dame

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Soon, the Louisville men's basketball program will have the opportunity to make it two wins in a row.

In just a couple hours, the Cardinals will hope to build on their momentum from taking down SMU, and welcome Notre Dame to the KFC Yum! Center. Tip-off against the Fighting Irish is set for 7:00 p.m. EST.

Two hours before tip-off, we learned just who will actually be able to suit up for both Louisville and Notre Dame, with the ACC releasing their updated availability report. Fortunately, there wasn't any difference from the first report.

After appearing as "probable" on the first report due to a back injury, Cardinals starting forward was designated as "game-time decision" on the second report. He's played in all but one of the Cardinals' 21 games, averaging 10.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 18 assists per game.

As for Notre Dame, they are far from fully healthy. For starters, star guard Markus Burton has been out since suffering a broken ankle in the Fighting Irish's Dec. 5 game at TCU. He was averaging 18.5 points, 3.7 assists and 2.8 rebounds per game, and was the ACC's leading scorer last season at 21.3 points per game.

Rotational forward Kebba Njie and center Tommy Ahneman are also designated as "out" on the first injury report. Njie (2.5 PPG, 3.4 RPG) suffered a season-ending knee injury on Jan. 17 at Virginia Tech, while Ahneman has yet to make his collegiate debut as he continues to recover from offseason surgery to his left knee.

Below is the full report for both sides:

ACC's Game Day Availability Report for Louisville vs. Notre Dame

OUT

#55 Spencer Legg

GAME TIME DECISION

#1 J'Vonne Hadley

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

OUT

#3 Markus Burton

#14 Kebba Njie

#15 Tommy Ahneman

GAME TIME DECISION

N/A

