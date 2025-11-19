Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Cincinnati
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (4-0, 0-0 ACC) is set to face Cincinnati (4-0, 0-0 Big 12) on Friday, Nov. 21 at 6:30 p.m. EST at the Heritage Bank Center. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Bearcats:
Rankings
Cincinnati
Louisville
AP/USAT
NR/NR
6th/6th
SOS
270th
216th
SOR
35th
6th
NET
N/A
N/A
RPI
49th
105th
BPI
50th
4th
KenPom
42nd
10th
Torvik
41st
6th
EvanMiya
39th
12th
Team Leaders
Cincinnati
Louisville
Points
Baba Miller (15.8)
Mikel Brown Jr. (19.3)
Rebounds
Baba Miller (10.5)
J'Vonne Hadley (7.0)
Assists
Kerr Kriisa (5.0)
Mikel Brown Jr. (6.8)
Steals
Moustapha Thiam (1.8)
Kobe Rodgers (2.0)
Blocks
Moustapha Thiam (2.3)
Sananda Fru (1.3)
Scoring
Cincinnati
Louisville
Points Per Game
78.5
103.0
Field Goal %
44.3
50.0
FGM/FGA Per Game
25.5/57.5
33.3/66.5
Three Point %
29.9
36.4
3PTM/3PTA
8.0/26.8
12.8/35.0
Free Throw %
63.4
73.6
FTM/FTA Per Game
19.5/30.8
23.8/32.3
Rebounding
Cincinnati
Louisville
Rebounds Per Game
41.3
44.3
Off. Reb. Per Game
10.5
14.3
Def. Reb. Per Game
30.8
30.0
Rebound Margin
6.0
9.8
Defense
Cincinnati
Louisville
Opp. Points Per Game
61.0
71.0
Opp. FG%
35.6
38.9
Opp. 3PT%
27.0
32.1
Steals Per Game
8.0
11.3
Blocks Per Game
6.3
2.8
Turnovers Forced Per Game
17.8
17.0
Ball Handling
Cincinnati
Louisville
Assists Per Game
16.5
22.5
Turnovers Per Game
16.3
11.0
Turnover Margin
1.5
6.0
Assist/Turnover Ratio
1.01
2.04
Predictions
- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has an 82.6 percent chance to win against Cincinnati. Louisville has a BPI rating of 20.9 (4th overall), whereas Cincinnati has a BPI rating of 11.7 (50th overall).
- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 68 percent chance to take down the Bearcats, with a projected final score of 83-78 in favor of UofL. Louisville has an adjusted efficiency margin of +26.30 (10th overall), whereas Cincinnati has an adjusted efficiency margin of +17.05 (42nd overall).
- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cards have a 72 percent chance to take down the Bearcats, with a projected final score of 83-76 in favor of UofL. Louisville has a "Barthag" of .9352 (6th overall), whereas Cincinnati has a "Barthag" of .8518 (41st overall).
- Personal Prediction: Louisville 88, Cincinnati 79.
