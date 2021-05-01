Louisville Cardinals home
2021 NFL Draft: Louisville Undrafted Free Agent Tracker

Tracking all the former Louisville Football players who sign as undrafted free agents following the conclusion of the 2021 NFL Draft.
Author:
Publish date:

(Photo of Louisville Helmet: University of Louisville Athletics)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - By the time the 2021 NFL Draft started on Apr. 29, nine members of the Louisville football team had declared to be selected by one of the 32 NFL clubs. Out of those nine, two heard their name called by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

Wide receiver Tutu Atwell was taken in the second round by the Los Angeles Rams, then wide receiver Dez Fitzpatrick got taken in the fourth round by the Tennessee Titans.

That left running back Javian Hawkins, tight end Ean Pfeifer, defensive lineman Jared Goldwire, inside linebacker Dorian Etheridge, outside linebacker Rodjay Burns, cornerback Marlon Character and safety Isaiah Hayes going unselected in this year's draft.

Just because those former Cards were not drafted, that does not mean dreams of playing at the next level were dashed. Now they have the opportunity to sign with any team they choose as an undrafted free agent (UDFA).

Being an undrafted free agent does not necessarily imply you will have a short or lackluster NFL career. Notable undrafted free agents include: Tony Romo, Wes Welker, Antonio Gates, Jeff Saturday, James Harrison, Adam Vinatieri and Hall of Famers Lou Groza, Dick "Night Train" Lane, John Randle, Kurt Warner & Warren Moon.

As former Cards sign UDFA contracts in the coming hours and days after the conclusion of the 2021 NFL Draft, they will be added to the following list.

Louisville Players Who have Signed 2020 UDFA Contracts:

None Signed Yet

