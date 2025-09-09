ACC Football Power Rankings: 2025 Week 3
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - If you thought week one across the college football landscape was chaotic, week two took things up a notch - including in the Atlantic Coast Conference.
Just like in week one, the two Sunshine State teams - Miami and Florida State - were the most impressive, and continue to fight for the top of the standings.
Behind those two, we have a little bit of a shakeup. Clemson and Louisville didn't look all that impressive in what ended up being wins, while SMU suffered a shocking home loss. There was even some more shuffling amongst the teams in the middle and bottom of the ACC standings.
So where do things currently stand in the conference following two weeks of football? Check out our week three ACC power rankings below:
1. Miami Hurricanes
- Record: 2-0, 0-0 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 1
- Week 2 Result: W, 45-3 vs. Bethune-Cookman
There's not much to take away when the talent discrepancy is this wide between two teams. But still, Miami looks like the most complete team in the ACC at this point. QB Carson Beck is so far proving his doubters wrong, and the Canes' defense looks light years better than last season's.
2. Florida State Seminoles
- Record: 2-0, 0-0 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 3
- Week 2 Result: W, 77-3 vs. East Texas A&M
Sure, you're facing a team that, even by FCS standards, is not very good. But scoring on touchdowns on 10 consecutive drives, regardless of you face, is very impressive. QB Tommy Castellanos and the rest of that Florida State offense, which put up a whopping 729 yards, look like a unit that can challenge anyone.
3. Clemson Tigers
- Record: 1-1, 0-0 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 2
- Week 2 Result: W, 27-16 vs. Troy
I have no clue what to think of Clemson. Sure, they were able to score 27 unanswered to prevent the massive upset. But going down 16-0 to start the game, against a G5 team, is not something many expected from the preseason ACC favorite. QB Cade Klubnik and the rest of that Tigers offense have to find a way to get better.
4. Louisville Cardinals
- Record: 2-0, 0-0 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 5
- Week 2 Result: W, 28-14 vs. James Madison
On one hand, James Madison could wind up being a team to make a run at the Group of Five CFP spot. On the other, the prolific Louisville offense was stuck in first gear for a large part of the night. That being said, they did make enough plays, and their defense looks like it's better than expected.
5. SMU Mustangs
- Record: 1-1, 0-0 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 4
- Week 2 Result: L/2OT, 48-45 vs. Baylor
This was nothing short of a choke job on behalf of SMU. You're up 14 with 8:36 to go, and Baylor didn't lead once until they kicked the game-winner in double OT. The Mustangs' offense did more than enough to win the game, but their defense was absolutely gashed and allowed 601 total yards. You won't win many games doing that.
6. Pitt Panthers
- Record: 2-0, 0-0 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 6
- Week 2 Result: W, 45-17 vs. Central Michigan
Has Pitt been properly challenged so far this season? Not really. But even still, I'm of the belief that the Panthers could do some damage in ACC play. Eli Holstein might be the most underrated QB in the ACC, and that defense made plays down the stretch to ensure a blowout. The Backyard Brawl next week looks to be a fun one.
7. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
- Record: 2-0, 0-0 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 7
- Week 2 Result: W, 59-12 vs. Gardner-Webb
Even without QB Haynes King this past weekend due to a shoulder injury, Georgia Tech still rolled to an easy victory. Aaron Philo did a very good job in his place, and the Yellow Jackets have plenty of playmakers around them on offense, plus a solid defense to boot - although they did give up some yardage to Gardner-Webb.
8. NC State Wolfpack
- Record: 2-0, 0-0 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 9
- Week 2 Result: W, 35-31 vs. Virginia
NC State has been known for their defensive prowess under head coach Dave Doeren, but this year's Wolfpack team undoubtedly is led by their offense. QB C.J. Bailey and RB Hollywood Smothers are a deadly duo, and they helped NC State overcome a 10-point halftime deficit. Sure, it's Virginia, but still.
9. Cal Golden Bears
- Record: 2-0, 0-0 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 12
- Week 2 Result: W, 35-3 vs. Texas Southern
Last week for Cal, true freshman QB Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele was the star of the show. While he was still serviceable this week, the Golden Bears' defense is who shined this week - although the offense did pick it up in the second half. Granted, this was against an FCS squad, but Cal is starting to show that they could make some noise.
10. Duke Blue Devils
- Record: 1-1, 0-0 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 8
- Week 2 Result: L, 45-19 vs. Illinois
Football can be a tale of two halves, and for Duke, that second half is one they'd like to forget. The Blue had a chance to earn a statement win in year two under Manny Diaz, but when you turn the ball over five times - including four times in the second half of a one-point game at halftime - that's not exactly winning football.
11. Boston College Eagles
- Record: 1-1, 0-0 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 11
- Week 2 Result: L/2OT, 42-40 at Michigan State
Man, Boston College came so incredibly close to earning a very good win early in year two under Bill O'Brien. Alabama transfer QB Dylan Lonergan certainly did his job with 390 yards and four touchdowns. But the Eagles' inability to run the ball and situational defensive struggles could haunt them this season.
12. Virginia Cavaliers
- Record: 1-1, 0-0 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 13
- Week 2 Result: L, 35-31 at NC State
If Tony Elliott is to cool off that hot seat he's sitting on, this would have been a great opportunity to take advantage of. However, that Virginia defense just ran out of gas in the second half, and the Cavaliers' offensive efforts on third down took a nose dive after halftime. At least this wasn't a conference game?
13. North Carolina Tar Heels
- Record: 1-1, 0-0 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 14
- Week 2 Result: W, 20-3 vs. Charlotte
Oh hey, Bill Belichick and North Carolina didn't look completely lifeless this week - only mildly. Back-to-back weeks now, the Tar Heels exploded on drive No. 1, only to fall into a lull. At least this time around, their defense didn't get exposed and the offense eventually came back around.
14. Syracuse Orange
- Record: 1-1, 0-0 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 15
- Week 2 Result: W/OT, 27-20 vs. UConn
Syracuse was able to rally back from trailing 17-6 in the third quarter, and despite giving up a field goal with a second left in regulation to get taken to overtime, they were able to maintain their composure in the extra period and win. The problem? This was against UConn. At home. Hopefully those sprints Fran Brown made his team run immediately after the game sent a message.
15. Wake Forest Demon Deacons
- Record: 2-0, 0-0 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 16
- Week 2 Result: W, 42-10 vs. Western Carolina
Well, at least this win against an out-classed opponent was much more convincing. Wake Forest might not win many games in year one under head coach Jake Dickert, but running back Demond Claiborne - who ran for 193 yards on just 10 carries - gives them a shot to be somewhat competitive.
16. Virginia Tech Hokies
- Record: 0-2, 0-0 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 10
- Week 2 Result: L, 44-20 vs. Vanderbilt
At this point, it looks to be a forgone conclusion that Brent Pry is a dead man walking. On the heels of a lackluster opener vs. South Carolina, Virginia Tech proceeded to give up 34 unanswered points, at home, after heading into halftime with a 10-point lead. If the Hokies don't get it together over the next two weeks, Pry might not make it to the end of the season.
17. Stanford Cardinal
- Record: 0-2, 0-0 ACC
- Last Week's Ranking: No. 17
- Week 2 Result: L, 27-3 at BYU
I'm just going to be brutally honest: Stanford's offense in this game was abhorrent. Calling it trash would be an insult to trash. At least the defense looked... fine? I guess?
