Behind Enemy Lines: Five Questions for Cal Golden Bears On SI's Jake Curtis
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program is returning home this weekend, welcoming Cal to L&N Stadium to kickoff the final month of the regular season.
Kickoff between Jeff Brohm's Cardinals and Justin Wilcox's Golden Bears is set for Saturday, Nov. 8 at 7:00 p.m. EST.
Ahead of the matchup, Louisville Cardinals On SI sat down with California Golden Bears On SI's Jake Curtis to find out more about Cal.
1. Cal got off to a good start to their 2025 season, but over the last month, they seem to be very inconsistent. What is the overall vibe around the program right now?
It’s not good. When Cal was 3-0 and then 5-2 it seemed like a bowl berth was assured. But losing the past two games puts that in jeopardy and Justin Wilcox’s job security is now in question. Cal will probably be an underdog in at least two of its final three games (Louisville and SMU) and even money to beat Stanford. When the Bears were 3-0 there was great optimism. That has disappeared.
2. How would you grade true freshman quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele’s season up to this point? What makes him deadly and where does he have room to grow?
He’s been pretty good, so I would give him a B-plus based on his potential. But he has not been the spectacular quarterback that it appeared he was after three games. He had six touchdown passes and one interception after three games, all victories, but he had a poor game in the 34-0 loss to San Diego State in Game 4 and seems to have lost the free-wheeling confidence he had in the first three games. He has five touchdown passes and eight interceptions in the six games since that 3-0 start.
He is an accurate passer who can make all the throws from a number of platforms and is particularly good at long back-shoulder passes.
However, he is not particularly mobile and cannot escape pressure. Teams have been able to put pressure on him and sack him often. The offensive line is a major problem, but Sagapolutele needs to get rid of the ball quicker at times too. His decision-making is not always perfect, although lately he’s been better at taking short, low-risk passes instead of trying to go for the big play as often.
He has streaks of greatness, but also has runs of that are not great, often as a result of being pressured. Duke coach Matt Diaz had a telling remark after the Blue Devils’ win over Cal. He acknowledged Sagapolutele’s considerable talent, but said that as long as Duke could control Cal’s running game, he thought Sagapolutele would make mistakes at some point, and that’s what happened.
His numbers would be better if it weren’t for drops by receivers in recent games after being sure-handed earlier. Cal receivers had 11 drops in the two games against Duke and North Carolina combined.
With no running game to speak of, Sagapolutele has to carry the load for the offense, and that might be a little too much to ask of him at this stage of his career.
3. Cal is the least prolific rushing team amongst power conference teams. Is this by design or simply an inability to run the ball?
This not at all by design. First-year offensive coordinator Bryan Harsin has always made running the ball a major part of his offense, but the Bears have seldom been able to put together a strong running game. Most of the problem is up front, as Cal has not had an effective offensive line. Running back Kendrick Raphael is adequate and runs hard, but he’s not someone who turns apparent losses into big gains.
Cal had just 8 rushing yards in the loss to Virginia, and the rushing total was just 37 rushing yards if you subtract the yards lost on sacks.
4. Besides linebacker Cade Uluave, who are some other defenders to watch out for Cal?
Uluave sat out most of the previous game with an injury, and his status for the Louisville game is uncertain.
Cal’s cornerbacks Hezekiah Masses and Paco Austin may be the Bears’ best defenders after Uluave. Masses has four interceptions and leads the nation in passes defended by a wide margin with 14.
Cal’s two defensive tackles Aidan Keanaaina and T.J. Bollers, have been solid and the other inside linebacker, Luke Ferrelli, is second on the team in tackles, behind Uluave.
5. What is the one thing Cal must do in order to pull off the upset?
I don’t know whether any one thing will create an upset. But besides the obvious of forcing Louisville into several turnovers, Cal must sustain long drives to shorten the game. Sagapolutele needs to have the kind of spectacular game that he had at the start of the season. He will face a lot of pressure, but if he has an outstanding game, the Bears might have a chance if some breaks go their way at pivotal moments.
(Photo of Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele: Eakin Howard - Imagn Images
