Stephen F. Austin Transfer Brandon Lane Commits to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program had dipped back into the transfer portal to once again bolster their defensive front.
Former Stephen F. Austin defensive lineman Brandon Lane, who was previously committed to Michigan State, announced Monday that he has committed to play for the Cardinals.
The FCS transfer originally entered the portal on the first day of the spring transfer portal window last month, and committed to the Spartans on Apr. 26. He then decommitted from MSU on May 2, and is coming off of a visit to Louisville.
Lane is now the spring sixth portal pickup for Louisville. He joins Cal edge rusher Myles Jernigan, Texas State linebacker Dan Foster Jr., Rutgers defensive end Rene Konga, Middle Tennessee defensive end Richard Kinley and USF defensive end Tramel Logan.
The 6-foot-3, 300-pound defensive tackle spent the last two seasons with the Lumberjacks, and is coming off of his best season in college. Playing in all 11 games with seven starts, Lane collected 44 total tackles, 6.5 for loss, 1.5 sacks and a fumble recovery.
Spending the first two years of his collegiate career at South Dakota State before transferring to Stephen F. Austin, the Kansas City, Mo. native was a fringe rotational piece over his first three years in college. During that time, he collected 12 tackles, 2.5 for loss and a sack in 11 games.
Lane and Louisville's other four spring portal pickups on the defensive line will up provide some needed depth given recent developments in that area of the field. Injuries hit the defensive line hard during spring ball, and players like Jermayne Lole, Tawfiq Thomas and Tyler Baron entered the portal during the spring window.
Louisville is now up to 28 transfer commitments in this cycle, while seeing 24 scholarship returners enter the portal. Nine Cards transferred out during the 15-day spring portal window, including four who joined as transfers during the 30-day winter portal window.
The Cardinals finished their 2023 season with an overall mark of 10-4 (7-1 in ACC) including a berth in the program's first ever ACC Championship Game. Year two under head coach Jeff Brohm is scheduled to kick off against Austin Peay on Saturday, Aug. 31 at L&N Stadium.
(Photo of Brandon Lane via Twitter)
You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleReport
Twitter - @UofLReport
Instagram - @louisville_report
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter