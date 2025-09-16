Louisville's Jeff Brohm 'In Favor' of Move to One Portal Window
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - College football has been rife with change over the last several years, and another major adjustment to the sport's calendar is likely coming very soon.
Earlier this month, the NCAA FBS Oversight Committee voted in support of not only getting rid of the spring transfer portal window, but significantly shortening the winter window. Under the current proposal, the standalone winter window would last just 10 days, and start on Jan. 2.
The Division I Administrative Committee will be meeting this Wednesday, Sept. 17, according to On3's Pete Nakos, and here it is expected that the proposal will be formally approved.
A number of head coaches have voiced their opinions on the proposed change to the portal, with the overwhelming majority of them being in favor. Count Louisville's Jeff Brohm as someone who is also in support of the change.
"I'm in favor of the calendar change, he said. "I think it'll be good for football to have one portal window instead of two, just because you want to give players an opportunity to make decisions and do what's best for them when the season's over and we're all for it. Whether that's here, whether that's somewhere else, we're all for it.
"Then you want to try to get your roster set so that you don't have to do it again in May, with people who really haven't even played a game yet. I think it's beneficial for the game of football, and I think it will be better than what we've had here the last couple of years of two portal cycles, for sure."
Brohm's support of the single transfer portal window comes despite the fact that Louisville under his leadership has been fairly aggressive in the spring window. In this past cycle, the Cardinals brought in eight players vis the spring portal window, including wide receivers Dacari Collins and TreyShun Hurry, plus tight end Jacob Stewart. Other impact guys such as Lance Robinson, Trevonte Sylvester, Cam'Ron Kelly and Storm Duck have committed to Louisville over the past three spring windows.
In the last cycle, the winter window started just after conference championship weekend, opening on Dec. 9 before closing on Dec. 28 roughly three weeks later. The spring window lasted from April 16-25, coinciding with the end of spring ball for most FBS programs.
On top of the proposal to shorten and move the winter window while eliminating the spring, the NCAA FBS Oversight Committee also proposed making the entire month of December a recruiting dead period. This would mean that while coaches could still contact prospects and recruits, in-person contact, including visits, would be prohibited.
Under the current proposal, all but seven bowls will have been played prior to the opening of the lone portal window. The Armed Forces, Liberty, holiday and Duke's Mayo Bowls are played on the same day the window opens, while the College Football Playoff semifinals and national championship game are played afterwards.
(Photo of Jeff Brohm: Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)
