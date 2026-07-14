Louisville Preseason CFB27 Preview Series: Game 11 vs. Pitt

Welcome to the 'Louisville Preseason CFB27 Preview Series.' Here, we at Louisville Cardinals On SI are CPU simulating each of the Cardinals' games for their upcoming 2026 season using the video game 'EA Sports College Football 27.'

Today, we're looking at Louisville's final home and ACC game of the season against Pitt.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program's blitz through the virtual ACC continues.

Tasked with a showdown against Bill Belichick, Bobby Petrino and North Carolina in Chapel Hill, the Cardinals routed the Tar Heels in their own building, leaving Kenan Stadium with a 36-3 victory. UofL improves to 9-1 overall and remains perfect in ACC play at 8-0 so far in our Preseason CFB27 Series.

Louisville put up 489 yards of total offense, powered by a surgical performance from QB Lincoln Kienholz, who went 30-of-33 for 375 yards and two touchdowns. WR Tre Richardson caught eight passes for 100 yards, while RB Isaac Brown ran for 111 yards and a score. On top of that, they held North Carolina to a measly 173 yards, with S Koen Entringer having a team-best nine tackles, DEs Clev Lubin and A.J. Green both having three tackles for loss, and LB Antonio Watts forcing a fumble.

This week, Louisville is returning to L&N Stadium for their virtual home and ACC finale against Pitt. In College Football 27, the Panthers sport an 81 overall rating, with their offense coming in at 81 overall and their defense at 81 overall.

Pitt QB Mason Heintschel (OVR 83 OVR) is back following his standout 2025 season, and he'll have RB Ja'Kyrian Turner (86 OVR) to help take the load off. While the Panthers' defense lost multiple impact pieces, they still have several playmakers on that side of the ball, such as S Cruce Brookins and DT Nick James (both 85 OVR), plus DE Jimmy Scott and CB Raion Strader (both 84 OVR).

So how does College Football 27 have the game between Louisville and Pitt playing out? Check out the Cardinals vs. the Panthers on the virtual gridiron below:

Complete Preseason CFB27 Preview Series:

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(Photo of Rene Konga: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)