Report: Louisville OL Eric Miller Signs UDFA Deal with Bengals
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After going unselected in the 2024 NFL Draft, Louisville offensive tackle Eric Miller is signing an undrafted free agent deal with the Cincinnati Bengals, according to NFL Draft Buzz.com's Cam Marino.
Miller was one of nine former Cardinals to go undrafted this year, and is the fourth former Cardinal to sign an undrafted free agent deal, following quarterback Jack Plummer, center Bryan Hudson and cornerback Storm Duck. Four Louisville players were selected in this year's draft.
Joining Louisville last offseason as a transfer from Purdue, the 6-foot-7, 305-pound offensive lineman was a mainstay at right tackle for the Cardinals during the 2023 season, earning an All-ACC honorable mention. Starting all 14 games, he allowed just two sacks, one quarterback hit and 24 quarterback hurries over 482 pass block snaps and 920 total blocking snaps.
The Mason, Ohio native spent the first five years of his collegiate career with the Boilermakers. During his final season in West Lafayette, Miller allowed only four sacks, four quarterback hits and 18 quarterback hurries in 587 pass block snaps taken and 961 offensive snaps in total.
Playing in 2,955 total snaps across 54 appearances and 42 starts during his collegiate career, Miller allowed only 10 sacks, nine quarterback hits and 73 quarterback hurries for a career efficiency rating of 97.0 percent.
(Photo of Eric Miller: Scott Utterback - Courier Journal / USA)
