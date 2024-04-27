Texans select Jawhar Jordan in Sixth Round of 2024 NFL Draft
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville running back Jawhar Jordan has been selected by the Houston Texans with the No. 205 overall pick in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Jordan is the fourth former Cardinal to be selected in this year's draft, following running back Isaac Guerendo, cornerback Jarvis Brownlee and wide receiver Jamari Thrash. He is also the school's 140th all-time NFL Draft selection, and the 31st former Louisville player to be drafted in the last 11 years.
Despite being limited by a nagging hamstring injury in the second half of the season, Jordan still finished as one of the top running backs in the ACC. The 5-foot-9, 172-pound all-purpose back ran for 1,128 yards and 13 touchdowns on 181 rushes, while also catching 21 passes out of the backfield for 246 yards and a touchdown, getting named a First-Team All-ACC selection for his efforts.
Jordan's rushing total and 1,374 yards from scrimmage ranked second in the ACC behind UNC's Omarion Hampton, while his rushing and total touchdowns were third behind Hampton and FSU's Trey Benson. He also became the 23rd player in program history to log a 1,000-yard rushing season, and the first since Javian Hawkins in 2019.
Related: Jawhar Jordan 2024 NFL Draft Profile
The Long Island, N.Y. native entered the 2023 season coming off of a strong end of his 2022 campaign. After starting that year at fourth on the depth chart, injuries to the running back position gave him ample opportunity to showcase his talents, and he ran with it. He logged 555 rushing yards and three touchdowns in the final five games of the season, en route to totaling 815 rushing yards and four touchdowns for the season.
Jordan joined the Cardinals as a transfer from Syracuse during the fall camp ahead of the 2021 season, but didn't get much run in his first year with the Cardinals, only rushing for 94 yards in four games. During his two seasons with the Orange, he ran for 177 yards and a touchdown in eight games.
(Photo of Jawhar Jordan: Sam Upshaw Jr. - Courier Journal / USA)
You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleReport
Twitter - @UofLReport
Instagram - @louisville_report
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter