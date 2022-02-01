Skip to main content

'23 Safety Jayden Davis Commits to Louisville

The defensive back from Georgia is the fifth commitment for the Cardinals in the 2023 recruiting class.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program's massive recruiting weekend is continuing to pay off huge dividends.

Jayden Davis, a Class of 2023 safety hailing from Collins Hill HS in Suwanee, Ga., announced Tuesday that he has given his verbal pledge to the Cardinals. He chose Louisville over offers from Michigan, Kentucky, Arkansas, Ole Miss, Tennessee and others.

Davis is the seventh player to commit to Louisville in the past five days. He joins fellow '23 prospects Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco quarterback Pierce ClarksonLouisville (Ky.) Male cornerback Jeremiah Collins and Rome (Ga.) cornerback/wide receiver Martel Hight; 2022 prospects Belleville (Mich.) HS defensive back Jeremiah Caldwell and Columbus (Ga.) Carver safety Antonio Watts; as well as USC transfer Jayden Williams.

The 6-foot-2, 175-pound defensive back is ranked as the No. 33 safety in the class, the No. 39 player in the talent-rich state of Georgia, and the No. 428 prospect in the nation according to the 247Sports Composite.

The Peach State native put up an extremely productive junior year, logging 65 tackles (59 solo), eight pass deflections, three interceptions and two forced fumbles. He was named to the Gwinnett Daily Post All-County team, leading Collins Hill to a 15-1 overall record and Class 7A state championship.

Read More

Davis is the fifth commitment in the 2023 class for the Cardinals. Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove defensive end Adonijah Green pulled the trigger back in December, Clarkson committed this past Friday, Collins gave his verbal pledge on Sunday, followed by Hight on Monday.

In the current 2022 cycle, Louisville boasts a 16-man class of high school prospects, with all but three signing their National Letters of Intent during the Early Signing Period last December. The traditional National Signing Day arrives this upcoming Wednesday.

(Photo of Jayden Davis via University of Louisville Athletics)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter

BED11160-834B-423F-8D3B-B8FDDA830E22
Football

'23 Safety Jayden Davis Commits to Louisville

4 minutes ago
USATSI_12347155_168388606_lowres
Basketball

Preview: Louisville Cardinals vs. North Carolina Tar Heels

2 hours ago
USATSI_15605306_168388606_lowres
Basketball

Louisville F/C Malik Williams Suspended vs. North Carolina

12 hours ago
USATSI_13854692_168388606_lowres
Football

Louisville Football's 2022 ACC Schedule Announced

12 hours ago
USATSI_12345742_168388606_lowres
Basketball

Points of Emphasis: Louisville vs. North Carolina

14 hours ago
USATSI_15604943_168388606_lowres
Basketball

Tale of the Tape, Prediction: Louisville vs. North Carolina

19 hours ago
1F6043EC-69BD-422F-9F04-C9901AE12342
Football

Class of 2023 CB/WR Martel Hight Commits to Louisville

20 hours ago
USATSI_14082401_168388606_lowres
Basketball

How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. North Carolina Tar Heels

23 hours ago