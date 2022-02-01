'23 Safety Jayden Davis Commits to Louisville

The defensive back from Georgia is the fifth commitment for the Cardinals in the 2023 recruiting class.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program's massive recruiting weekend is continuing to pay off huge dividends.

Jayden Davis, a Class of 2023 safety hailing from Collins Hill HS in Suwanee, Ga., announced Tuesday that he has given his verbal pledge to the Cardinals. He chose Louisville over offers from Michigan, Kentucky, Arkansas, Ole Miss, Tennessee and others.

Davis is the seventh player to commit to Louisville in the past five days. He joins fellow '23 prospects Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco quarterback Pierce Clarkson, Louisville (Ky.) Male cornerback Jeremiah Collins and Rome (Ga.) cornerback/wide receiver Martel Hight; 2022 prospects Belleville (Mich.) HS defensive back Jeremiah Caldwell and Columbus (Ga.) Carver safety Antonio Watts; as well as USC transfer Jayden Williams.

The 6-foot-2, 175-pound defensive back is ranked as the No. 33 safety in the class, the No. 39 player in the talent-rich state of Georgia, and the No. 428 prospect in the nation according to the 247Sports Composite.

The Peach State native put up an extremely productive junior year, logging 65 tackles (59 solo), eight pass deflections, three interceptions and two forced fumbles. He was named to the Gwinnett Daily Post All-County team, leading Collins Hill to a 15-1 overall record and Class 7A state championship.

Davis is the fifth commitment in the 2023 class for the Cardinals. Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove defensive end Adonijah Green pulled the trigger back in December, Clarkson committed this past Friday, Collins gave his verbal pledge on Sunday, followed by Hight on Monday.

In the current 2022 cycle, Louisville boasts a 16-man class of high school prospects, with all but three signing their National Letters of Intent during the Early Signing Period last December. The traditional National Signing Day arrives this upcoming Wednesday.

(Photo of Jayden Davis via University of Louisville Athletics)

