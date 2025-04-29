Kentucky Transfer DL Kendrick Gilbert Commits to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Already hard at work bolstering their roster in the spring transfer portal window, the Louisville football program is now bringing in a player from their bitter rival.
Former Kentucky defensive lineman Kendrick Gilbert has committed to the Cardinals, he announced Monday.
The 6-foot-5, 262-pound defensive tackle spent the first two years of his collegiate career with the Wildcats, and was primarily a depth piece. He logged two tackles in two games as a true freshman in 2023, then five tackle plus one for loss in eight games this past season.
A product of Indianapolis (Ind.) Cathedral, Gilbert was a highly sought after prospect coming out of high school, regarded as the No. 385 recruit in the nation per the 247Sports Composite. He was originally committed to now-Louisville head coach Jeff Brohm while he was at Purdue, but flipped to Kentucky after Brohm left for UofL.
While Louisville has seen a lot of players transfer out, losing 24 returning scholarship players to the portal in this cycle, including six this spring, they have done a good job at countering their losses. They have landed 27 commitments via the portal up to this point, including eight in the spring window.
Louisville finished the 2024 season, their second under head coach Jeff Brohm, with a 9-4 overall record including a 35-34 win over Washington in the Sun Bowl. Year three under head coach Jeff Brohm is scheduled to kick off against Eastern Kentucky on Saturday, Aug. 30 at L&N Stadium.
(Photo of Kendrick Gilbert: Grace Hollars - IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK)
