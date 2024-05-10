Report: Alabama Transfer Defensive Lineman Khurtiss Perry to Visit Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program has been focusing on the defensive line in the spring transfer portal window, and they reportedly are eyeing yet another target on the line.
Former Alabama defensive lineman Khurtiss Perry is set to take a visit to the Cardinals next week, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel. He is coming off of visits to both Virginia Tech and Indiana.
During two years with the Crimson Tide, the 6-foot-2, 265-pound defensive tackle played just two total snaps. Both came in last season's matchup vs. Middle Tennessee, coming on kickoff coverage.
The Pike Road, Ala. native was a highly-touted prospect coming out of high school. A high four-star recruit, he was ranked as high as the No. 54 prospect in the Class of 2022 according to 247Sports' in-house rankings, and the No. 65 prospect by the 247Sports Composite.
Perry had an extremely prolific senior season with Pike Road (Ala.) HS. Playing multiple spot on the line, he totaled 96 total tackles, a whopping 23 sacks, four pass breakups, two forced fumbles and two interceptions. He helped guide Pike Road to a 14-0 record and the Class 5A state championship in 2021.
Louisville has already landed up five transfers commitments, four of which are on the defensive line. They've landed Cal edge rusher Myles Jernigan, Texas State inside linebacker Dan Foster Jr., Rutgers defensive end/tackle Rene Konga, Middle Tennessee defensive end Richard Kinley and USF defensive end Tramel Logan.
Louisville has secured 27 transfer commitments in this cycle, while seeing 24 scholarship returners enter the portal. Nine players transferred out since the 15-day spring portal window, including four who joined as transfers during the winter portal window.
The Cardinals finished their 2023 season with an overall mark of 10-4 (7-1 in ACC) including a berth in the program's first ever ACC Championship Game. Year two under head coach Jeff Brohm is scheduled to kick off against Austin Peay on Saturday, Aug. 31 at L&N Stadium.
