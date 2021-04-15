FootballBasketballOther SportsSI.com
Louisville Makes Top 10 for ‘22 WR Marquarius White

The speedy slot receiver from Alabama includes the Cardinals in his top schools.
(Photo of Marquarius White: Erin Nelson - Cahaba Sun)

PINSON, Ala. - The Louisville football program remains in hot pursuit of their first verbal pledge in the Class of 2022, and on Thursday, another highly sought after prospect emerged as a serious contender for that title.

Marquarius White, a wide receiver for Pinson (Ala.) Clay-Chalkville, announced his top ten on Thursday with the Cardinals making the cut. Alabama, Georgia Tech, Tennessee, Kentucky, Michigan, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Virginia Tech, and West Virginia rounded out the list.

The speedy 5-foot-10, 155-pound prospect is one of the top players in the state of Alabama. He is a consensus top 30 prospect in the Yellowhammer State, and ranks as high as the No. 612 prospect in the nation according to the 247Sports Composite.

During his junior year for Clay-Chalkville, the slot receiver known as ‘Squirrel’ hauled in 44 catches for 877 yards and 13 touchdowns, averaging 19.9 yards per reception. His nickname lives up to his billing, as he has an official 10.96 in the 100-meter dash, and claims to have run a 4.37 40 time.

Several '22 prospects have listed the Louisville among their top schools since the calendar flipped to April. This includes: running back Jaylon Glover, defensive tackle Felix Hixon, Destin & Keaten Wade, defensive end Popeye Williams, cornerback Jordan Allen, athlete Azareyeh Thomas and offensive tackle Dayne Shor.

You can view Marquarius White's junior year highlights here.

