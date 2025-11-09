Louisville's PFF Grades from Game Nine vs. Cal
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program has played with fire at multiple points this season, and it burned them this past Saturday.
Tasked with facing Cal in yet another primetime showdown, the Cardinals could not make winning plays in regulation, instead falling 29-26 in overtime to the Golden Bears to effectively see their ACC title and College Football Playoff bids likely come to an end.
With a performance such as this, how did Louisville's players grade out over on the analytical site Pro Football Focus? Below are the team-wide grades, as well as all the individual offensive and defensive grades, from their matchup against Cal:
As a reminder, in PFF's grading scale, 60.0 is the baseline for an "average" grade. 70.0-79.9 is considered above average, 80.0-89.9 is good, whereas 90.0 and higher is elite. On the opposite end of the spectrum, 59.9-50.0 is below average, 49.9-40.0 is considered poor, whereas 39.9 and below is very poor.
Team Grades
- Overall: 68.1
- Offense: 68.8
- Passing: 44.8
- Pass Blocking: 82.8
- Receiving: 56.9
- Running: 84.2
- Run Blocking: 71.2
- Defense: 63.6
- Run Defense: 56.9
- Tacking: 47.2
- Pass Rush: 72.3
- Coverage: 59.0
Individual Offensive Grades
*Bold denotes starter
*Key: Grade (snap count)
- RT Rasheed Miller -- 90.7 (72)
- RB Keyjuan Brown -- 83.4 (41)
- LT Trevonte Sylvester -- 73.4 (65)
- RB Duke Watson -- 70.3 (28)
- TE Nate Kurisky -- 68.4 (45)
- LG Lance Robinson -- 67.5 (72)
- RG Mahamane Moussa -- 67.2 (44)
- RG Jordan Church -- 63.4 (28)
- WR Caullin Lacy -- 63.3 (65)
- OL Pete Nygra -- 63.1 (72)
- WR Chris Bell -- 60.1 (70)
- FB Jaxon Panariello -- 60.0 (1)
- RG Vic Cutler -- 60.0 (1)
- TE Jacob Stewart -- 58.7 (10)
- LT Mak Pounders -- 57.5 (11)
- WR Dacari Collins -- 56.9 (25)
- WR Kris Hughes -- 56.1 (16)
- WR Antonio Meeks -- 55.6 (16)
- WR TreyShun Hurry -- 52.6 (18)
- QB Miller Moss -- 46.5 (72)
- TE Jaleel Skinner -- 45.3 (32)
Individual Defensive Grades
*Bold denotes starter
*Key: Grade (snap count)
- DE Clev Lubin -- 79.7 (58)
- DT Rene Konga -- 76.6 (56)
- DE Wesley Bailey -- 71.3 (58)
- S D'Angelo Hutchinson -- 71.2 (57)
- CB Rodney Johnson -- 66.1 (19)
- DT Jordan Guerad -- 65.8 (51)
- DE Micah Carter -- 65.1 (6)
- CB Jabari Mack -- 64.4 (75)
- LB/S Antonio Watts -- 64.1 (73)
- MLB T.J. Capers -- 62.0 (41)
- S Blake Ruffin -- 61.9 (2)
- DT Denzel Lowry -- 61.1 (35)
- DE A.J. Green -- 60.0 (21)
- JoJo Evans -- 58.8 (65)
- Corey Gordon Jr. -- 58.7 (29)
- DT Jerry Lawson -- 52.1 (11)
- CB Tayon Holloway -- 49.9 (58)
- MLB T.J. Quinn -- 47.0 (76)
- DE Justin Beadles -- 39.0 (10)
- MLB Kalib Perry -- 38.3 (35)
(Photo of Louisville Players: Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images)
