How Pro Football Focus Graded Louisville's Transfer Additions in 2025

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program has done a fantastic job during transfer portal season.

So far this offseason, the Cardinals have landed 30 transfers, with many of them expected to have significant roles for the 2026 season. It's an incoming portal class that ranks No. 16 in the FBS, per 247Sports, and when you take into account outgoing transfer movement, it's the fourth-best portal job in college football, per On3.

With Louisville bringing in such a highly-regarded portal class, how did these transfers grade out over on the analytical site Pro Football Focus during the 2025 season? Below are the the individual offensive and defensive grades for all 30 transfers from this past season, ranked from highest to lowest on both sides of the ball.

As a reminder, in PFF's grading scale, 60.0 is the baseline for an "average" grade. 70.0-79.9 is considered above average, 80.0-89.9 is good, whereas 90.0 and higher is elite. On the opposite end of the spectrum, 59.9-50.0 is below average, 49.9-40.0 is considered poor, whereas 39.9 and below is very poor.

Offense

OFF: Overall Offensive Grade

PASS: Pass Grade

PBLK: Pass Blocking Grade

RUN: Rushing Grade

RBLK: Run Blocking Grade

OL Cason Henry: 87.0 OFF (N/A PASS, 85.7 PBLK, N/A RUN, 82.8 RBLK in 115 snaps) QB Lincoln Kienholz: 86.8 OFF (81.9 PASS, N/A PBLK, 73.1 RUN, 60.0 RBLK in 62 snaps) RB Marquise Davis: 86.7 OFF (54.6 PASS, N/A PBLK, 83.7 RUN, 59.4 RBLK in 43 snaps) WR Jackson Voth: 80.7 OFF (81.1 PASS, N/A PBLK, N/A RUN, 68.2 RBLK in 625 snaps) WR Tre Richardson: 75.9 OFF (74.6 PASS, N/A PBLK, 71.7 RUN, 64.4 RBLK in 532 snaps) TE Brody Foley: 72.5 OFF (76.7 PASS, 62.3 PBLK, 69.1 RUN, 59.3 RBLK in 624 snaps) OL Johnnie Brown: 70.8 OFF (58.3 PASS, 64.0 PBLK, N/A RUN, 73.2 RBLK in 826 snaps) WR Lawayne McCoy: 70.0 OFF (69.9 PASS, 62.1 PBLK, N/A RUN, 75.3 RBLK in 447 snaps) OL Eryx Daugherty: 67.8 OFF (N/A PASS, 77.2 PBLK, N/A RUN, 64.8 RBLK in 646 snaps) OL Anwar O’Neal: 66.7 OFF (N/A PASS, 68.0 PBLK, N/A RUN, 63.1 RBLK in 910 snaps) QB Davin Wydner: 66.2 OFF (58.8 PASS, 62.2 PBLK, 71.6 RUN, 60.1 RBLK in 654 snaps) WR Montavin Quisenberry: 55.7 OFF (56.7 PASS, N/A PBLK, N/A RUN, 56.6 RBLK in 14 snaps) TE Justyn Reid: 52.3 OFF (54.8 PASS, 61.4 PBLK, N/A RUN, 51.2 RBLK in 475 snaps) OL Evan Wibberley: 50.6 OFF (N/A PASS, 71.5 PBLK, N/A RUN, 50.4 RBLK in 9 snaps)

Defense

DEF: Overall Defensive Grade

RDEF: Run Defense Grade

TACK: Tackling Grade

PRSH: Pass Rush Grade

COV: Coverage Against Receivers Grade

DE Tyler Thompson: 81.5 DEF (82.9 RDEF, 69.9 TACK, 80.8 PRSH, 42.0 COV in 291 snaps) DT Daylen Russell: 79.0 DEF (77.6 RDEF, 74.5 TACK, 57.3 PRSH, 64.8 COV in 29 snaps) CB Brycen Scott: 76.6 DEF (74.2 RDEF, 45.3 TACK, 76.1 PRSH, 75.9 COV in 525 snaps) CB Santana Wilson: 72.4 DEF (N/A RDEF, N/A TACK, N/A PRSH, 71.1 COV in 6 snaps) DT Tommy Ziesmer: 72.1 DEF (80.9 RDEF, 69.0 TACK, 53.3 PRSH, 54.6 COV in 603 snaps) DE Jerod Smith II: 71.8 DEF (76.6 RDEF, 68.4 TACK, 63.6 PRSH, 60.2 COV in 283 snaps) S Koen Entringer: 64.0 DEF (70.1 RDEF, 64.8 TACK, 66.5 PRSH, 61.2 COV in 697 snaps) LB Benjamin Perry: 60.4 DEF (N/A RDEF, N/A TACK, 59.5 PRSH, 50.5 COV in 3 snaps) S Kaleb Beasley: 60.3 DEF (58.9 RDEF, 49.4 TACK, 63.0 PRSH, 60.0 COV in 301 snaps) DT Demeco Kennedy: 55.2 DEF (57.0 RDEF, 61.0 TACK, 55.4 PRSH, 60.0 COV in 450 snaps) S Travaris Banks: 51.6 DEF (71.3 RDEF, 30.0 TACK, N/A PRSH, 41.8 COV in 268 snaps) CB DJ Waller: 51.3 DEF (61.2 RDEF, 73.5 TACK, N/A PRSH, 50.3 COV in 29 snaps)

No defensive snaps logged in 2025: DT Joshua Donald, DE Jacob Smith

Special Teams

P Jacob Baker: 63.6 SPEC (60.0 KOFF, 60.0 PUNT, N/A FG) LS Ryan Manis: 57.7 SPEC (N/A KOFF, N/A PUNT, N/A FG)

More Cardinals Stories

(Photo of Tre Richardson: Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:



Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisvilleonsi



You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky