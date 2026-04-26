Louisville OL Rasheed Miller Signs UDFA Deal with Titans

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After going unselected in the 2026 NFL Draft, Louisville offensive lineman Rasheed Miller is signing an undrafted free agent deal with the Tennessee Titans, the program announced on Sunday.

Miller is one of eight former Cardinals to sign an undrafted free agent deal following the conclusion of the 2026 NFL Draft, joining DE Wesley Bailey, DT Rene Konga, WR Caullin Lacy, QB Miller Moss, OL Pete Nygra, LB T.J. Quinn and OL Trevonte Sylvester. Just one Louisville player was selected in this year's draft, with wide receiver Chris Bell coming off the board in the third round to the Miami Dolphins.

Despite not earning an All-ACC honor, the 6-foot-7, 310-pound lineman was one of Louisville's top players on the offensive front this past season. Starting all 13 games, with the first three coming at left guard and the final 10 being at right tackle, Miller allowed just one sack and 18 total pressures in 462 pass block snaps and 831 blocking snaps overall.

Miller finished the 2025 season with a 73.6 offensive grade on Pro Football Focus. Among the offensive linemen with at least 500 block snaps this past season, this was good for ninth in the ACC and 42nd at the power conference level.

A native of Lake Wales, Fla., Miller spent the first four seasons of his collegiate career at Georgia Southern before transferring to Louisville ahead of the 2024 season. In his first season as a Cardinal, he played in the first eight games of the season with one start before suffering an injury that sidelined him for the rest of the season. He gave up no sacks and 12 pressures in 170 pass block snaps and 289 total blocking snaps.

At his previous school, Miller saw minimal times in his first three seasons. He didn't play at all in 2020, played three games in 2021 and then nine in 2022 - but only 55 snaps. In 2023, he was elevated to starting right tackles, and wound up earning a Second-Team All-Sun Belt selection. Starting all 13 games, he allowed four sacks and 32 overall pressures in 529 pass blocking snaps and 796 total blocking snaps.

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(Photo of Rasheed Miller: Sam Navarro - Imagn Images)